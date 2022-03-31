Tripment Health, a marketplace providing affordable healthcare services to a growing demographic of self-pay and high-deductible insurance patients, announces the appointment of new President and Co-CEO Matt Conetta.
"Matt's experience in leading several healthcare startups from early-stage through subsequent stages of growth makes him a perfect fit for Tripment. We are growing over 50% month-over-month, and plan to continue rapidly expanding our platform over years to come, increasing our footprint and continuing to bring our services to thousands of new patients across the country," said Alex Radunsky, Founder and Co-CEO of Tripment. "Matt is joining Tripment at the perfect time — we are actively fundraising for our next capital investment, and I am confident he will help us take Tripment to the next level," Radunsky added.
Mr. Conetta brings over a decade of healthcare and startup experience to Tripment, most notably over the past six years building and scaling three early-stage healthtech companies. He also has domain experience from his time working for insurance companies, Aetna and Clover Health, across commercial and Medicare advantage populations.
"I am excited to join Tripment as we scale the platform into new states and structure demand-side partnerships with companies with established customer segments," said Conetta. "We have a very unique opportunity to capture a massive market segment as more and more consumers determine where, how, and when they access healthcare services."
Mr. Conetta holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics and history from Bates College in Maine, where he launched his first e-commerce company from his dorm with a couple of his roommates. He currently resides in New Jersey with his wife and daughter.
About Tripment Health
Tripment Health provides affordable healthcare services to a growing demographic of self-pay and high-deductible insurance patients. It offers a comprehensive healthcare ecosystem with a competitively priced marketplace that provides primary care and a full range of ancillary services, including diagnostic imaging, prescription drugs, and laboratory tests. Upfront, transparent pricing ensures patients gain access to high-quality healthcare with no hidden costs.
