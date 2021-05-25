JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TrippBio, Inc. (TrippBio), a clinical development-stage company developing antiviral treatments with an initial focus on COVID-19 today announced the appointment of David E. Martin, PharmD as President and Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Martin brings nearly 30 years of hands-on drug development experience across the spectrum of drug discovery, preclinical development, Phase- IV clinical development, and regulatory affairs. He has been responsible for Phase I-IV clinical development and regulatory affairs and managing nearly 30 discovery/early phase clinical programs in a variety of therapeutic areas including cardiovascular, inflammation, respiratory, and HIV. Dr. Martin graduated from the University of Southern California School of Pharmacy with a PharmD and St. Joseph's University with an MBA.
Mr. Billy Meadow, Chairman and Co-founder said, "David began working with TrippBio as a Board member in 2020 and provided impactful leadership. With David taking over the CEO role, we are confident that the Company will complete the current development of our lead candidate, TD-213 and expand its availability to regions of the world that would otherwise not have access to treatments for this and yet to be identified viruses that will continue to plaque us in the future."
"I am excited to join TrippBio at this critical juncture for the company," said David. "With data supporting the potency against SARS-CoV-2, we look forward to generating supportive clinical data with TD-213 to treat patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 later this year."
Dr. Fred D. Sancilio, Director of TrippBio and Co-founder said "We are fortunate to have attracted David to lead TrippBio as our new CEO. He is a seasoned pharmaceutical executive with the experience and expertise to lead the Company through the remaining steps of our TD-213 Covid-19 development program."
Dr. Ralph Tripp, the inventor of TD-213 and CEO of TrippBio will resume his role as the Company's Chief Scientific Officer and Board member. Dr. Tripp is a Professor in the Department of Infectious Diseases at the University of Georgia and formerly led a research team in respiratory virus immunology studies at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, GA. Dr. Tripp was also on the FDA Advisory Committee that voted to approve the Emergency Use Authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on December 10, 2020.
About TD-213 – (A new oral tablet formulation of Probenecid)
TD-213 is our unique formulation of an existing approved medication called probenecid. Probenecid is a FDA-approved therapeutic indicated for the treatment of the hyperuricemia associated with gout and gouty arthritis and as an adjuvant to therapy with penicillin or with ampicillin, methicillin, oxacillin, cloxacillin, or nafcillin, for elevation and prolongation of plasma levels by whatever route the antibiotic is given. Probenecid is a favorable candidate for antiviral drug repurposing as it is readily commercially available, with high plasma concentrations and a benign clinical safety profile. Probenecid has demonstrated potent activity against SARS-CoV-2 in vitro and in a hamster model. Given the in vitro potency, in vivo efficacy, favorable pharmacokinetic profile and safety record, probenecid is being evaluated as a treatment option for COVID-19 patients.
About TrippBio, Inc.
TrippBio is a Jacksonville, Florida based, clinical development-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to commercializing new applications of existing drugs to fight infectious diseases with an emphasis on viral diseases with current efforts focused on identification of existing drugs that are repurposed to fight the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19. TrippBio is founded on the scientific research of Ralph Tripp, Ph.D., Georgia Research Alliance Chair and Professor at the University of Georgia.
