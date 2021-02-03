Triumph Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/Triumph Group)

BERWYN, Pa., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) ("Triumph" or the "Company") today reported financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2021, which ended December 31, 2020.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2021

  • Net sales of $426.0 million
  • Operating loss of $35.0 million with operating margin of (8%); adjusted operating income of $38.1 million with adjusted operating margin of 9%
  • Net loss of $68.1 million, or ($1.30) per share; adjusted net income of $4.9 million, or $0.09 per diluted share
  • Cash flow provided by operations of $43.9 million; free cash flow of $37.7 million

Full-Year Fiscal 2021 Net Sales Guidance

  • Net sales between $1.8 - $1.9 billion

"Revenues in Systems & Support increased for the second consecutive quarter driven by higher military volumes and partial rate recovery on Airbus programs. Organic revenue decreased compared to the prior year period due primarily to expected declines in Aerospace Structures associated with planned reductions from our portfolio transformation and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," stated Daniel J. Crowley, Triumph's chairman, president and chief executive officer.  "We continued executing our plan to exit legacy programs in Aerospace Structures with only the 747-8 remaining to close out later this calendar year.  Revenue from our Systems business now exceeds Structures sales volume."

Mr. Crowley continued, "Our cash generation in the third quarter demonstrated strong working capital management, the benefits of robust cost reduction actions and lower expenses on 747-8 close-out.  Profitability on an adjusted basis improved sequentially in the quarter, demonstrating measurable recovery towards pre-COVID levels across both business units. Triumph remains focused on protecting the health and safety of our people, conserving cash and partnering with our customers to ensure we are best positioned for recovery for the benefit of all our stakeholders."

Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Overview

After accounting for the impact of the divestitures, sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 were down 32% organically from the comparable prior year period.  The decline was driven by planned reductions on sunsetting and transitioned programs, impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting production rate decreases primarily on commercial programs, partially offset by increases in military programs.

Third quarter operating loss of $35.0 million included $45.3 million loss on held for sale assets, $23.7 million impairment of rotable inventory driven legacy aircraft retirements and $4.1 million of restructuring costs associated with facility closures.  Net loss for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 was $68.1 million, or ($1.30) per share.  On an adjusted basis, net income was $5.0 million, or $0.09 per share. 

Triumph's results included the following: 

 ($ millions except EPS)



Pre-tax





After-tax





EPS



Loss from Continuing Operations - GAAP



$

(67.4)





$

(68.1)





$

(1.30)



Loss on sale of assets and businesses (non-cash)





45.3







45.3







0.86



Impairment of rotable inventory (non-cash)





23.7







23.7







0.45



Restructuring costs (cash)





4.1







4.1







0.08



Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations - non-GAAP *



$

5.7





$

5.0





$

0.09



* Differences due to rounding

The number of shares used in computing diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2021 was 52.8 million.

Backlog, which represents the next 24 months of actual purchase orders with firm delivery dates or contract requirements, was $2.28 billion, down as expected compared to the prior year period and on a sequential basis due to divestitures, sunsetting programs and recent production rate reductions, but partially offset by military program increases in Systems & Support. 

For the third quarter of fiscal 2021, cash flow provided by operations was $43.9 million, reflecting improved working capital and operating margins and included liquidation of approximately $10.0 million in prior period advances against current period deliveries.

Outlook

Based on anticipated aircraft production rates and MRO demand, including the impacts of pending program exits and no extended shut-down of operations due to the pandemic, the Company continues to expect that net sales for fiscal year 2021 will be approximately $1.8 to $1.9 billion.

The Company expects cash flow to be break even to positive in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year.  Therefore, the Company expects cash used in operations and free cash use for the full fiscal year to be on par or moderately lower than the first nine months.

The Company's outlook excludes the impact of the pending sale of our Composite businesses and any potential future divestitures.  

Conference Call 

Triumph will hold a conference call today, February 3rd, at 8:30 a.m. (ET) to discuss the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 results.  The conference call will be available live and archived on the Company's website at http://www.triumphgroup.com.  A slide presentation will be included with the audio portion of the webcast, and the presentation has been posted on the Company's website at http://ir.triumphgroup.com/QuarterlyResults. An audio replay will be available from February 3rd to February 10th by calling (855) 859-2056 (Domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (International), passcode #5669003.

About Triumph 

Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

More information about Triumph can be found on the Company's website at www.triumphgroup.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this release which are not historical facts are forward-looking statements under the provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements of expectations of or assumptions about financial and operational performance, revenues, earnings per share, cash flow or use, cost savings and operational efficiencies and organizational restructurings.  All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties which could affect the Company's actual results and could cause its actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company.  Further information regarding the important factors that could cause actual results to differ from projected results can be found in Triumph Group's reports filed with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020.

Widespread health developments, including the recent global coronavirus (COVID-19), and the responses thereto (such as voluntary and in some cases, mandatory quarantines as well as shut downs and other restrictions on travel and commercial, social and other activities) could adversely and materially affect, among other things, the economic and financial markets and labor resources of the countries in which we operate, our manufacturing and supply chain operations, commercial operations and sales force, administrative personnel, third-party service providers, business partners and customers and the demand for our products, which could result in a material adverse effect on our business, financial conditions and results of operations.

FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) ON FOLLOWING PAGES

FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(in thousands, except per share data)







Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended







December 31,





December 31,



CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



2020





2019 (1)





2020





2019 (1)



Net sales



$

425,994





$

704,666





$

1,402,886





$

2,207,007



Cost of sales (excluding depreciation shown below)





340,753







546,282







1,116,668







1,750,751



Selling, general & administrative





48,747







65,974







162,189







194,512



Depreciation & amortization





22,119







29,843







72,819







104,112



Impairment of long-lived assets

















252,382









Restructuring costs





4,071







4,744







32,747







13,490



Legal judgment gain, net of expenses











(3,857)













(9,257)



Loss on sale of assets and businesses, net





45,273







60,019







46,020







55,190



Operating (loss) income





(34,969)







1,661







(279,939)







98,209



Interest expense and other, net





44,881







33,178







132,344







96,069



Non-service defined benefit income





(12,432)







(14,799)







(37,275)







(56,025)



Income tax expense





698







(3,512)







2,383







12,213



Net (loss) income



$

(68,116)





$

(13,206)





$

(377,391)





$

45,952



(Loss) earnings per share - basic:

































Net (loss) income



$

(1.30)





$

(0.26)





$

(7.24)





$

0.92



Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic





52,488







50,395







52,126







50,074



(Loss) earnings per share - diluted:

































Net (loss) income



$

(1.30)





$

(0.26)





$

(7.24)





$

0.91



Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted





52,488







50,395







52,126







50,591



Dividends declared and paid per common share



$





$

0.04





$





$

0.12



(1) As adjusted

































(Continued)

FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(dollars in thousands, except share data)



BALANCE SHEETS



Unaudited

December 31,

2020





Audited

March 31,

2020 (1)



Assets

















Cash and cash equivalents



$

477,276





$

485,463



Accounts receivable, net





167,694







359,487



Contract assets





158,289







244,417



Inventory, net





446,208







452,976



Assets held for sale





71,177









Prepaid and other current assets





17,857







19,289



Current assets





1,338,501







1,561,632



Property and equipment, net





356,107







418,141



Goodwill





521,416







513,527



Intangible assets, net





113,040







381,968



Other, net





72,858







105,065



Total assets



$

2,401,922





$

2,980,333



Liabilities & Stockholders' Deficit

















Current portion of long-term debt



$

6,090





$

7,336



Accounts payable





195,300







457,694



Contract liabilities





167,772







295,320



Accrued expenses





224,367







227,403



Liabilities related to assets held for sale





45,826









Current liabilities





639,355







987,753



Long-term debt, less current portion





2,013,255







1,800,171



Accrued pension and post-retirement benefits, noncurrent





570,609







660,065



Deferred income taxes, noncurrent





8,028







7,439



Other noncurrent liabilities





240,505







306,169



Stockholders' Deficit:

















Common stock, $.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 55,309,922

   and 52,460,920 shares issued





55







52



Capital in excess of par value





835,193







804,830



Treasury stock, at cost, 334,863 and 602,831 shares





(18,037)







(36,217)



Accumulated other comprehensive loss





(706,169)







(746,448)



Accumulated deficit





(1,180,872)







(803,481)



Total stockholders' deficit





(1,069,830)







(781,264)



Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit



$

2,401,922





$

2,980,333



(1) As adjusted

















(Continued)

FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(dollars in thousands, except share data)







Nine Months Ended December 31,







2020





2019



Operating Activities

















Net (loss) income



$

(377,391)





$

45,952



Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by

   operating activities:

















Depreciation and amortization





72,819







104,112



Impairment of long-lived assets





252,382









Amortization of acquired contract liability





(35,017)







(56,153)



Loss on sale of assets and businesses





46,020







55,190



Curtailments and special termination benefits gain, net











(14,373)



Other amortization included in interest expense





21,912







9,114



Provision for credit losses





4,890







632



Provision for deferred income taxes











8,108



Share-based compensation





9,086







8,245



Changes in other assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of

     acquisitions and divestitures:

















Trade and other receivables





169,744







72,278



Contract assets





55,170







53,047



Inventories





(2,152)







(67,764)



Prepaid expenses and other current assets





1,041







11,315



Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and contract liabilities





(375,967)







(143,718)



Accrued pension and other postretirement benefits





(36,838)







(45,702)



Other, net





(1,570)







(995)



Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities





(195,871)







39,288



Investing Activities

















Capital expenditures





(18,988)







(27,250)



Proceeds from sale of assets and businesses





2,380







49,956



Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities





(16,608)







22,706



Financing Activities

















Net decrease in revolving credit facility





(400,000)







(215,000)



Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt





713,900







570,980



Retirement of debt and finance lease obligations





(95,439)







(433,197)



Payment of deferred financing costs





(20,215)







(17,545)



Dividends paid











(6,005)



Repurchase of restricted shares for minimum tax obligations





(552)







(1,179)



Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities





197,694







(101,946)



Effect of exchange rate changes on cash





6,598







739



Net change in cash and cash equivalents





(8,187)







(39,213)



Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period





485,463







92,807



Cash and cash equivalents at end of period



$

477,276





$

53,594



(Continued)

FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(dollars in thousands)







Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended







December 31,





December 31,



SEGMENT DATA



2020





2019





2020





2019



Net sales:

































Systems & Support



$

264,120





$

338,924





$

758,178





$

1,005,502



Aerospace Structures





162,410







368,972







649,065







1,210,729



Elimination of intersegment sales





(536)







(3,230)







(4,357)







(9,224)







$

425,994





$

704,666





$

1,402,886





$

2,207,007



Operating (loss) income:

































Systems & Support



$

19,010





$

57,434





$

74,033





$

163,820



Aerospace Structures





4,445







18,039







(254,187)







43,930



Corporate





(54,745)







(70,857)







(90,699)







(101,296)



Share-based compensation expense





(3,679)







(2,955)







(9,086)







(8,245)







$

(34,969)





$

1,661





$

(279,939)





$

98,209



Operating margin %

































Systems & Support





7.2

%





17.0

%





9.8

%





16.3

%

Aerospace Structures





2.7

%





4.9

%





(39.2)

%





3.6

%

Consolidated





(8.2)

%





0.2

%





(20.0)

%





4.5

%



































Depreciation and amortization^:

































Systems & Support



$

8,353





$

8,075





$

24,830





$

24,314



Aerospace Structures





12,777







20,921







297,719







77,265



Corporate





989







847







2,652







2,533







$

22,119





$

29,843





$

325,201





$

104,112



Amortization of acquired contract liabilities:

































Systems & Support



$

(4,306)





$

(8,377)





$

(11,569)





$

(26,126)



Aerospace Structures





(2,561)







(8,220)







(23,448)







(30,027)







$

(6,867)





$

(16,597)





$

(35,017)





$

(56,153)



Capital expenditures:

































Systems & Support



$

2,308





$

3,929





$

11,819





$

12,355



Aerospace Structures





3,718







5,910







6,368







13,915



Corporate





158







416







801







980







$

6,184





$

10,255





$

18,988





$

27,250



^ includes long-lived asset impairment charge

































(Continued)

FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(dollars in thousands)

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Disclosures

We prepare and publicly release quarterly unaudited financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. In accordance with Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") guidance on Compliance and Disclosure Interpretations, we also disclose and discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures in our public releases. Currently, the non-GAAP financial measure that we disclose is Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP, which is our net income before interest, income taxes, amortization of acquired contract liabilities, curtailments, settlements and special termination benefits, legal settlements, depreciation and amortization and Adjusted EBITDA, less pension & other postretirement benefits. We disclose Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP on a consolidated and Adjusted EBITDAP an operating segment basis in our earnings releases, investor conference calls and filings with the SEC. The non-GAAP financial measures that we use may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Also, in the future, we may disclose different non-GAAP financial measures in order to help our investors more meaningfully evaluate and compare our future results of operations to our previously reported results of operations.

We view Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP as operating performance measure and as such we believe that the GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to it is net income. In calculating Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP, we exclude from net income the financial items that we believe should be separately identified to provide additional analysis of the financial components of the day-to-day operation of our business. We have outlined below the type and scope of these exclusions and the material limitations on the use of these non-GAAP financial measures as a result of these exclusions. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as a measure of liquidity, as an alternative to net income (loss), income from continuing operations, or as an indicator of any other measure of performance derived in accordance with GAAP.  Investors and potential investors in our securities should not rely on Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDAP as substitutes for any GAAP financial measure, including net income (loss) or income from continuing operations. In addition, we urge investors and potential investors in our securities to carefully review the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP to net income set forth below, in our earnings releases and in other filings with the SEC and to carefully review the GAAP financial information included as part of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our Annual Reports on Form 10-K that are filed with the SEC, as well as our quarterly earnings releases, and compare the GAAP financial information with our Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP is used by management to internally measure our operating and management performance and by investors as a supplemental financial measure to evaluate the performance of our business that, when viewed with our GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliation, we believe provides additional information that is useful to gain an understanding of the factors and trends affecting our business.  We have spent more than 20 years expanding our product and service capabilities partially through acquisitions of complementary businesses.  Due to the expansion of our operations, which included acquisitions, our net income has included significant charges for depreciation and amortization.  Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP exclude these charges and provide meaningful information about the operating performance of our business, apart from charges for depreciation and amortization. We believe the disclosure of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP helps investors meaningfully evaluate and compare our performance from quarter to quarter and from year to year. We also believe Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP is a measure of our ongoing operating performance because the isolation of non-cash income and expenses, such as amortization of acquired contract liabilities, depreciation and amortization, and non-operating items, such as interest and income taxes, provides additional information about our cost structure, and, over time, helps track our operating progress. In addition, investors, securities analysts and others have regularly relied on Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP to provide a financial measure by which to compare our operating performance against that of other companies in our industry.

Set forth below are descriptions of the financial items that have been excluded from our net income to calculate Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP and the material limitations associated with using this non-GAAP financial measure as compared to net income:

  • Divestitures may be useful for investors to consider because they reflect gains or losses from sale of operating units.  We do not believe these earnings necessarily reflect the current and ongoing cash earnings related to our operations.
  • Legal settlements may be useful to investors to consider because they reflect gains or losses from disputes with third parties. We do not believe that these earnings necessarily reflect the current and ongoing cash earnings related to our operations.
  • Non-service defined benefit income (inclusive of the adoption of ASU 2017-07 and certain pension related transactions such as curtailments, settlements, early retirement or other incentives) may be useful to investors to consider because they represent the cost of post-retirement benefits to plan participants, net of the assumption of returns on the plan's assets and are not indicative of the cash paid for such benefits.  We do not believe these earnings (expenses) necessarily reflect the current and ongoing cash earnings related to our operations.
  • Amortization of acquired contract liabilities may be useful for investors to consider because it represents the non-cash earnings on the fair value of below market contracts acquired through acquisitions. We do not believe these earnings necessarily reflect the current and ongoing cash earnings related to our operations.
  • Amortization expense and nonrecurring asset impairments (including goodwill, intangible asset impairments, and nonrecurring rotable inventory impairments) may be useful for investors to consider because it represents the estimated attrition of our acquired customer base and the diminishing value of tradenames, product rights, licenses, or, in the case of goodwill, other assets that are not individually identified and separately recognized under U.S. GAAP, or, in the case of nonrecurring asset impairments, the impact of unusual and nonrecurring events affecting the estimated recoverability of existing assets. We do not believe these charges necessarily reflect the current and ongoing cash charges related to our operating cost structure,
  • Depreciation may be useful for investors to consider because they generally represent the wear and tear on our property and equipment used in our operations. We do not believe these charges necessarily reflect the current and ongoing cash charges related to our operating cost structure.
  • The amount of interest expense and other we incur may be useful for investors to consider and may result in current cash inflows or outflows. However, we do not consider the amount of interest expense and other to be a representative component of the day-to-day operating performance of our business.
  • Income tax expense may be useful for investors to consider because it generally represents the taxes which may be payable for the period and the change in deferred income taxes during the period and may reduce the amount of funds otherwise available for use in our business.  However, we do not consider the amount of income tax expense to be a representative component of the day-to-day operating performance of our business.

Management compensates for the above-described limitations of using non-GAAP measures by using a non-GAAP measure only to supplement our GAAP results and to provide additional information that is useful to gain an understanding of the factors and trends affecting our business.

(Continued)

FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(dollars in thousands)



The following table shows our Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP reconciled to our net income for the

ndicated periods (in thousands):







Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended







December 31,





December 31,



Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation,

Amortization, and Pension (Adjusted EBITDAP):



2020





2019 (1)





2020





2019 (1)



Net (loss) income



$

(68,116)





$

(13,206)





$

(377,391)





$

45,952



Add-back:

































Income tax expense





698







(3,512)







2,383







12,213



Interest expense and other, net





44,881







33,178







132,344







96,069



Curtailment gain & special termination, net























(14,373)



Union incentives











1,400













7,071



Loss on sale of assets and businesses, net





45,273







60,019







46,020







55,190



Impairment of rotable inventory





23,689













23,689









Legal judgment gain, net of expenses











(3,857)













(9,257)



Amortization of acquired contract liabilities





(6,867)







(16,597)







(35,017)







(56,153)



Depreciation and amortization^





22,119







29,843







325,201







104,112



Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation

   and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA")



$

61,677





$

87,268





$

117,229





$

240,824



Non-service defined benefit income (excluding settlements)





(12,432)







(14,799)







(37,275)







(41,652)



Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation

   and Amortization, and Pension ("Adjusted EBITDAP")



$

49,245





$

72,469





$

79,954





$

199,172



Net sales



$

425,994





$

704,666





$

1,402,886





$

2,207,007



Net (loss) income margin





(16.0)

%





(1.9)

%





(26.9)

%





2.1

%

Adjusted EBITDAP margin





11.7

%





10.5

%





5.8

%





9.3

%

(1) As adjusted

































^ includes long-lived asset impairment charge in the first quarter of

fiscal 2021

































(Continued)

FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(dollars in thousands)



Non-GAAP Financial Measure Disclosures (continued)







Three Months Ended December 31, 2020















Segment Data



Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation,

Amortization, and Pension (EBITDAP):



Total





Systems &

Support





Aerospace

Structures





Corporate/

Eliminations*



Net loss



$

(68,116)



























Add-back:

































Non-service defined benefit income





(12,432)



























Income tax expense





698



























Interest expense and other, net





44,881



























Operating (loss) income



$

(34,969)





$

19,010





$

4,445





$

(58,424)



Loss on sales of assets & businesses, net





45,273



















45,273



Impairment of rotable inventory





23,689







23,689















Amortization of acquired contract liabilities





(6,867)







(4,306)







(2,561)









Depreciation and amortization





22,119







8,353







12,777







989



Adjusted Earnings (Losses) before Interest, Taxes,

   Depreciation and Amortization, and Pension

   ("Adjusted EBITDAP")



$

49,245





$

46,746





$

14,661





$

(12,162)



Net sales



$

425,994





$

264,120





$

162,410





$

(536)



Adjusted EBITDAP margin





11.7

%





18.0

%





9.2

%



n/a



 





Nine Months Ended December 31, 2020















Segment Data



Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation,

Amortization, and Pension (EBITDAP):



Total





Systems &

Support





Aerospace

Structures





Corporate/

Eliminations*



Net loss



$

(377,391)



























Add-back:

































Non-service defined benefit income





(37,275)



























Income tax expense





2,383



























Interest expense and other, net





132,344



























Operating income (loss)



$

(279,939)





$

74,033





$

(254,187)





$

(99,785)



Loss on sales of assets & businesses, net





46,020



















46,020



Impairment of rotable inventory





23,689







23,689















Amortization of acquired contract liabilities





(35,017)







(11,569)







(23,448)









Depreciation and amortization^





325,201







24,830







297,719







2,652



Adjusted Earnings (Losses) before Interest, Taxes,

   Depreciation and Amortization, and Pension

   ("Adjusted EBITDAP")



$

79,954





$

110,983





$

20,084





$

(51,113)



Net sales



$

1,402,886





$

758,178





$

649,065





$

(4,357)



Adjusted EBITDAP margin





5.8

%





14.9

%





3.2

%



n/a



^ includes long-lived asset impairment charge in the first quarter of fiscal 2021

































*          Operating loss at Corporate includes share-based compensation expense.

(Continued)

FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(dollars in thousands)



Non-GAAP Financial Measure Disclosures (continued)







Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 (1)















Segment Data



Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation,

Amortization, and Pension (EBITDAP):



Total





Systems &

Support





Aerospace

Structures





Corporate/

Eliminations*



Net loss



$

(13,206)



























Add-back:

































Non-service defined benefit income





(14,799)



























Income tax expense





(3,512)



























Interest expense and other, net





33,178



























Operating (loss) income



$

1,661





$

57,434





$

18,039





$

(73,812)



Loss on sales of assets & businesses, net





60,019



















60,019



Legal judgment gain, net of expenses





(3,857)



















(3,857)



Union incentives





1,400













1,400









Amortization of acquired contract liabilities





(16,597)







(8,377)







(8,220)









Depreciation and amortization





29,843







8,075







20,921







847



Adjusted Earnings (Losses) before Interest, Taxes,

   Depreciation and Amortization, and Pension

   ("Adjusted EBITDAP")



$

72,469





$

57,132





$

32,140





$

(16,803)



Net sales



$

704,666





$

338,924





$

368,972





$

(3,230)



Adjusted EBITDAP margin





10.5

%





17.3

%





8.9

%



n/a





(1) As adjusted

 





Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019 (1)















Segment Data



Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation,

Amortization, and Pension (EBITDAP):



Total





Systems &

Support





Aerospace

Structures





Corporate/

Eliminations*



Net income



$

45,952



























Add-back:

































Non-service defined benefit income





(56,025)



























Income tax expense





12,213



























Interest expense and other, net





96,069



























Operating (loss) income



$

98,209





$

163,820





$

43,930





$

(109,541)



Loss (gain) on sales of assets & businesses, net





55,190













(10,121)







65,311



Legal judgment gain, net of expenses





(9,257)



















(9,257)



Union incentives





7,071













7,071









Amortization of acquired contract liabilities





(56,153)







(26,126)







(30,027)









Depreciation and amortization





104,112







24,314







77,265







2,533



Adjusted Earnings (Losses) before Interest,

   Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization,

   and Pension ("Adjusted EBITDAP")



$

199,172





$

162,008





$

88,118





$

(50,954)



Net sales



$

2,207,007





$

1,005,502





$

1,210,729





$

(9,224)



Adjusted EBITDAP margin





9.3

%





16.5

%





7.5

%



n/a





(1) As adjusted 

(Continued)

FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Disclosures (continued)

Adjusted income from continuing operations, before income taxes, adjusted income from continuing operations and adjusted income from continuing operations per diluted share, before non-recurring costs have been provided for consistency and comparability. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to income from continuing operations before income taxes, income from continuing operations and income from continuing operations per diluted share presented in accordance with GAAP.  The following tables reconcile income from continuing operations before income taxes, income from continuing operations, and income from continuing operations per diluted share, before non-recurring costs.





Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020







Pre-Tax





After-Tax





Diluted EPS



Loss from continuing operations - GAAP



$

(67,418)





$

(68,116)





$

(1.30)



Adjustments:

























Loss on sale of assets and businesses





45,273







45,273







0.86



Impairment of rotable inventory





23,689







23,689







0.45



Restructuring costs





4,071







4,071







0.08



Adjusted income from continuing operations - non-GAAP



$

5,615





$

4,917





$

0.09



 





Nine Months Ended

December 31, 2020







Pre-Tax





After-Tax





EPS



Loss from continuing operations - GAAP



$

(375,008)





$

(377,391)





$

(7.24)



Adjustments:

























Impairment of long-lived assets





252,382







252,382







4.84



Restructuring costs





32,747







32,747







0.63



Loss on sale of assets and businesses





46,020







46,020







0.88



Impairment of rotable assets





23,689







23,689







0.45



Refinancing costs





15,305







15,305







0.29



Adjusted loss from continuing operations - non-GAAP*



$

(4,865)





$

(7,248)





$

(0.14)



  * Differences due to rounding



























(1) As adjusted

 





Three Months Ended

December 31, 2019 (1)







Pre-Tax





After-Tax





Diluted EPS



Loss from continuing operations - GAAP



$

(16,718)





$

(13,206)





$

(0.26)



Adjustments:

























Loss on sale of assets and businesses, net





60,019







47,415







0.94



Curtailment gain & special termination, net

















-



Legal judgment gain, net





(3,857)







(3,047)







(0.06)



Union incentives





1,400







1,106







0.02



Restructuring costs





4,744







3,748







0.07



Refinancing costs





3,030







2,394







0.05



Adjusted income from continuing operations - non-GAAP



$

48,618





$

38,410





$

0.76





(1) As adjusted 

(Continued)

FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)



Non-GAAP Financial Measure Disclosures (continued)







Nine Months Ended

December 31, 2019 (1)







Pre-Tax





After-Tax





Diluted EPS



Income from continuing operations - GAAP



$

58,165





$

45,952





$

0.91



Adjustments:

























Loss on sale of assets and businesses, net





55,190







43,600







0.86



Curtailment gain & special termination, net





(14,373)







(11,355)







(0.22)



Legal judgment gain, net





(9,257)







(7,313)







(0.14)



Union incentives





7,071







5,586







0.11



Restructuring costs





13,490







10,657







0.21



Refinancing cost





3,030







2,394







0.05



Adjusted income from continuing operations - non-GAAP*



$

113,316





$

89,521





$

1.77



  * Differences due to rounding

























(1) As adjusted

Adjusted Operating Income is defined as GAAP Operating Income, less expenses/gains associated with the Company's transformation, such as restructuring expenses, gains/losses on divestitures, impairments of goodwill and other assets. Management believes that this is useful in evaluating operating performance, but this measure should not be used in isolation. The following table reconciles our Operating income to Adjusted Operating income as noted above.





Three Months Ended

December 31,





Nine Months Ended

December 31,







2020





2019





2020





2019



Operating (loss) income - GAAP



$

(34,969)





$

1,661





$

(279,939)





$

98,209



Adjustments:

































Loss on sale of assets and businesses, net





45,273







60,019







46,020







55,190



Impairment of long-lived assets

















252,382









Impairment of rotable inventory





23,689













23,689









Restructuring costs





4,071







4,744







32,747







13,490



Legal judgment gain, net











(3,857)













(9,257)



Union incentives











1,400













7,071



Adjusted operating income - non-GAAP



$

38,064





$

63,967





$

74,899





$

164,703



Adjusted operating margin





8.9

%





9.1

%





5.3

%





7.5

%

Cash provided by operations, is provided for consistency and comparability. We also use free cash flow as a key factor in planning for and consideration of strategic acquisitions and the repayment of debt. This measure should not be considered in isolation, as a measure of residual cash flow available for discretionary purposes, or as an alternative to operating results presented in accordance with GAAP. The following table reconciles cash provided by operations to free cash flow.





Three Months Ended

December 31,





Nine Months Ended

December 31,







2020





2019





2020





2019



Cash provided by (used in) operating activities



$

43,852





$

49,881





$

(195,871)





$

39,288



Less:

































Capital expenditures





(6,184)







(10,255)







(18,988)







(27,250)



Free cash flow (use)



$

37,668





$

39,626





$

(214,859)





$

12,038



 

