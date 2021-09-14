The Tiny Cabin is one of Tecno Fast's innovative modular space solutions to be used as an spare office or bedroom, or for simply enjoying the outdoors settings, either the beach or the mountain. With an efficient and minimalistic design, the Tiny Cabin is equipped for any type of weather, providing the comfort and functionality of a modern lodge in a sustainable 258-square foot space. It will be integrated into Triumph Modular's offering in the future, as part of this acquisition.