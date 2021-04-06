LOMBARD, Ill., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TRIUNE Health Group and Lombardi Associates are excited to announce the integration of their two privately owned Managed Care companies, effective immediately.
TRIUNE's Chief Revenue Officer David Yep stated, "Absorbing Lombardi Associates made clear sense as we embark on our expansion of national coverage in the managed health care field. As the industry continues to look for people-centric options in taking care of injured workers, we continue to expand to not only meet this need but exceed expectations."
Lombardi Associates was founded by Tracey Lombardi in 2005 and after 16 years of providing case management services to the workers compensation industry, Lombardi Associates found a home at TRIUNE Health Group.
Tracey Lombardi stated, "I am excited to be able to capitalize on the strength of a 30-year foundation of TRIUNE Health Group where excellent customer service and trail-blazing compassionate care will not only strengthen the future of this industry but bring real, tangible results to our customers."
As of February 1, 2021, the Medical Case Managers of Lombardi Associates transitioned to join the team of TRIUNE Case Managers in the constant effort to expand and provide exceptional services across the United States.
In 2020, TRIUNE Health Group celebrated 30 years of providing industry-leading service and solutions to employee health care management.
TRIUNE Health Group is an industry expert in Health Care Management. Our staff works diligently to reduce the number of injuries, improve Health and Wellness, and lower the costs for Healthcare and Workers' Compensation. We help people recover more quickly from injuries and illness and restore their ability to return to work. We find people jobs. TRIUNE Health Group is a mission-driven company whose success comes from improving the lives and business of each person with whom we work. We are People Helping People. If you would like more information about this topic, please call David Yep at 630-586-9440 or email David.Yep@Triunehg.com.
