WHEELING, W.Va., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Loffler, a top managed print services provider in the United States, has added TROY Group solutions to their product offerings.
As an Authorized Reseller of TROY solutions, Loffler will act as a preferred sales and distribution channel throughout the U.S. Alongside their Multi-Functional Copiers & Printers, IT Solutions, Managed Print Services, Unified Communications, Business Security Systems, Document Management and Workflow and People-Based Managed Services for mail centers and copy centers, Loffler will now offer MICR check printing solutions to reduce check fraud risk for businesses.
As the only manufacturer of the world's most fraud resistant MICR toner, TROY also enhances secure HP printers for use in secure check printing workflows. TROY solutions are designed to make check printing easy with an all-inclusive solution.
"It is our pleasure to announce the partnership with one of the top Managed Service providers in the US, Loffler. They are known for their superior level of expertise within the print environment. This partnership between Loffler and TROY will further help increase the security of all printed documents," said Myra Flynn, Channel Sales Manager at TROY.
TROY MICR Solutions are now available to Loffler customers, enabling them to print their logo, business information, payee, amount, banking and account numbers, and even signatures on demand.
As businesses shift processes in response to Covid, document fraud is rising at an alarming rate, wherein checks are a particularly valuable target. We've also noticed an uptick in the occurrence of other types of document fraud, an immense amount of check fraud, identity theft, revenue loss, and even national security threats are occurring worldwide.
"Loffler is proud to partner with TROY and their industry leading Secure MICR printing solutions. In our partnership we can provide a world class customer experience and to our customers," said John Turner, Vice President of Customer Success and Managed Print Services at Loffler. "Many industry suppliers provide only partial solutions for fighting fraud, addressing merely a small portion. By offering TROY solutions, we enable customers to focus on security at the printer and at printed document levels."
About TROY
TROY Group, Inc., an HP OEM Partner, is a worldwide leader of MICR and document security solutions. TROY offers software, secure MICR Printers and specialized MICR inks and toners along with all components needed to print secure checks in-house. TROY is the only manufacturer of MICR Toner Secure, the World's Most Fraud Resistant MICR Toner™, which protects checks from fraud with an anti-tamper security feature. Customers include the top U.S. banks, key government and insurance accounts, and businesses of all sizes.
About Loffler
For the past five years, Loffler has been recognized as one of the top 150 IT Managed Service providers in the United States by CRN, a brand of the Channel Company. In addition, Loffler Companies earned the Inc. 500 award as one of the Fastest Growing Private Companies in America for 10 consecutive years. For ten years Loffler has been named a Star Tribune "Top Workplace" as well as being named to Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal's "Best Places to Work" for four years.
