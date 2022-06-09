TruCentive continues to strengthen its executive team by welcoming fintech and SaaS revenue veteran Bill Lupo to accelerate the company's rapid growth and expansion.
PALO ALTO, Calif., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TruCentive, the All-in-One Incentive Fulfillment and rewards delivery platform, welcomes Bill Lupo to the executive team as Chief Revenue Officer. In this role, he will be responsible for global sales and sales operations, continuing to scale the company while deepening engagement with customers. Bill has 20+ years of global expertise in fintech and SaaS sales and will leverage his considerable expertise to help TruCentive accelerate its mission to help businesses deliver rewards and incentives with a modern cloud platform that drives richer digital experiences and connections between organizations and their employees, partners, and customers.
"We are thrilled to welcome Bill to the TruCentive team," said TruCentive CEO Lori Laub. "He will be a pivotal player in our accelerated growth strategy and development plans for 2022 and beyond. Bill's wealth of experience scaling sales organizations at leading fintech and SaaS companies makes him an ideal fit for TruCentive." Laub continued, "Engagement-focused deliveries are now a must-have for any company, and we continue to see greater and greater demand for our platform as a result. Bill will continue to accelerate this momentum as he builds out TruCentive's revenue teams and partnerships."
"I am very excited to join the leadership team at TruCentive," said Lupo. "I look forward to an exciting journey of exceptional growth. Our industry is entering a technological revolution as digital engagement has become the preferred way to maximize returns from rewards and incentives."
Bill recently served as Vice President of Transactional Sales for Blackhawk Network and brings a wealth of experience from Deluxe Corp, the Trusted Payments and Technology company, WebVisable, SaaS advertising and marketing, and Solera SaaS automotive data and services.
About TruCentive
TruCentive, the All-in-One Incentive Fulfillment and rewards delivery platform, helps companies stand out by giving them new ways to engage with their employees, partners, and customers. By integrating the digital delivery of eGift Cards and funds delivery, companies increase the effectiveness of their existing programs and improve relationships. With over 3,000 eGift options worldwide, online funds delivery via Deposit-to-Debit-Card, PayPal, and Venmo, and integrations with popular marketing, sales, and HR tools, TruCentive is an essential part of successful HR, demand generation, account-based, and customer experience programs.
TruCentive is a woman-owned business; learn more at http://www.trucentive.com.
Media Contact
Terry Miller, TruCentive, 1 415-386-8600 Ext: 705, jim@trucentive.com
SOURCE TruCentive