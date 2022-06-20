TruckPro, LLC Acquires WestFleet
MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TruckPro, LLC ("TruckPro"), one of the nation's largest independent distributors of heavy-duty truck and trailer parts headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, announced today the acquisition of the assets related to the operations of WestFleet. ("WestFleet"). Founded in 1946 originally as a repair shop in Albuquerque, New Mexico, WestFleet expanded its operations with a second location in El Paso, Texas, becoming one of the area's largest specialty suppliers of truck and trailer parts and supplies. WestFleet, which is owned and operated by Mark Wilson, has a reputation for consistently providing exceptional service and quality products to its customers.
"'We are extremely happy to bring aboard a business with a rich tradition of providing excellent service for more than 75 years," said Chuck Broadus, TruckPro's Chief Executive Officer. "Mark has done a tremendous job of fostering a commitment to quality and service as he grew this company, and we look forward to building on this success over the coming years as part of the TruckPro team."
"We are really excited about this partnership and the opportunities it brings to our existing customers with TruckPro's expanded product offerings and national distribution network, but also the growth opportunities for our associates as we become an integral part of the TruckPro organization," said Mark Wilson, owner of WestFleet. "We are very optimistic about our future together."
About TruckPro, LLC
Founded in 1958, TruckPro, LLC is a leading distributor of heavy duty truck & trailer products, and advanced repair services. Through a distribution network of more than 150 stores and advanced service shops, TruckPro delivers a comprehensive range of products to support commercial and government customer requirements in the areas of brake systems, electrical, engines, gear & drivetrain, and more. TruckPro is recognized for delivering measurable value and outstanding support to its customers and suppliers alike. Vast application expertise makes TruckPro an unbiased knowledge resource for product information, documentation and training. For more information on TruckPro, please visit http://www.truckpro.com.
Media Contact
Tracy Herr, TruckPro, LLC, 1 9016191525, tracy.herr@truckpro.com
SOURCE TruckPro, LLC