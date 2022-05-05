TruckPro, LLC Gives Back to Charities at Sales Summit & Supplier Tradeshow
MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TruckPro, LLC ("TruckPro"), one of the nation's largest independent distributors of heavy-duty truck and trailer parts headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, announced that through the TruckPro Gives Back charitable program, the company will make a donation of $120,000, its largest to date, to its long-standing charitable partners – St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Wounded Warrior Project, the Salvation Army and the Canadian organization, the War Amps.
TruckPro is committed to supporting organizations in the United States and Canada that strengthen and serve local community needs. "Giving back is part of TruckPro's culture and these tremendous organizations are making an important and positive impact on the lives of children, veterans and communities where we live and work," said Chuck Broadus, TruckPro's Chief Executive Officer. "We have a great charitable platform and these donations underscore TruckPro's commitment to make a difference."
TruckPro announced the record charitable donations at its Sales Summit & Supplier Tradeshow at Nashville's Gaylord Opryland Resort, which brought together over 275 regional and store managers from across the US and Canada, to connect with senior management to review TruckPro's strategic vision and plans for the future, as well as to share information on key initiatives.
The three-day event also included a tradeshow with industry leading supplier partners, showcasing and demonstrating products and services, sharing valuable product information, and focusing on market trends and opportunities for the coming year. Additionally, TruckPro recognized its top operational and sales performers who were honored for excellence during an awards reception and dinner.
"This is a special event for all of us at TruckPro and it was exciting to be back together, reflecting on successes and highlights of the previous years. It also provides time to connect and align on strategic initiatives for the year and forward. I see the passion, enthusiasm and commitment to success and the future of TruckPro has never looked brighter," said Chuck Broadus.
About TruckPro, LLC
Founded in 1958, TruckPro, LLC is a leading distributor of heavy-duty truck & trailer products, and advanced repair services. Through a distribution network of 140 stores and advanced service shops, TruckPro delivers a comprehensive range of products to support commercial and government customer requirements in the areas of brake systems, electrical, engines, gear & drivetrain, and more. TruckPro is recognized for delivering measurable value and outstanding support to its customers and suppliers alike. Vast application expertise makes TruckPro an unbiased knowledge resource for product information, documentation, and training. For more information on TruckPro, please visit http://www.truckpro.com.
