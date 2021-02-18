LINCOLN, Neb., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After reaching new heights for sales in 2020, the AuctionTime.com online auction platform continues to deliver record revenues at the start of 2021. AuctionTime.com has now surpassed all previous records set for February sales, with a February 17th auction that brought in over $29 million in GAP (gross auction proceeds) alone. This marks a 111% year-over-year increase and illustrates a continued successful trajectory for 2021.
"We've seen tremendous growth across industries," says Sales Manager Mitch Helman. "This is especially true in the construction equipment and commercial truck markets, which were up over 400% in our recent record February 17th sale." Sandhills Global is the tech company behind AuctionTime.com and numerous industry sites that work in conjunction with the platform, including MachineryTrader.com, TractorHouse.com, and TruckPaper.com.
"AuctionTime provides sellers with a powerful, cost-effective platform for reaching an enormous buyer base," says Helman. "And because it's integrated with some of the most widely used retail platforms across multiple industries—TractorHouse, Machinery Trader, Truck Paper, and others—AuctionTime is in a prime position to give auction companies and consignors the buyer base they need to generate the highest returns."
AuctionTime.com broke previous records in 2020, with more than $858 million in GAP for the year and over $163 million in GAP in December alone. December 31st marked the largest single auction ever held through AuctionTime.com, with sales exceeding $60 million in GAP.
February 17th, 2021, AuctionTime.com Highlights
Gross Auction Proceeds: $29+ Million (USD)
Total Unique Bidders Placing Bids: 8,000+
Total Assets Sold: 2,400+
Construction Equipment
2014 Caterpillar 320EL
Sold Price: $130,700 (USD)
Seller: Jackson Equipment Sales
2014 Caterpillar 924K
Sold Price: $105,420 (USD)
Seller: Brad Fry Enterprises
2016 Caterpillar 420F2
Sold Price: $69,100 (USD)
Seller: Global Oil Field Services LLC
Commercial Trucks
2016 Peterbilt 389
Sold Price: $106,500 (USD)
Seller: Elting Auction Co.
1999 Kenworth W900L
Sold Price: $86,600 (USD)
Seller: Kevin's Specialized Trucks & Equipment
1987 Peterbilt 359
Sold Price: $44,330 (USD)
Seller: Almburg Equipment Auctions
Agricultural Equipment
2013 John Deere 9560RT
Sold Price: $257,500 (USD)
Seller: Auctionblock
2012 John Deere 4830
Sold Price: $176,250 (USD)
Seller: Auctionblock
2014 Case IH Steiger 620 Quadtrac
Sold Price: $195,400 (USD)
Seller: TW Express
Sell with AuctionTime.com
The AuctionTime platform and network of auctioneers simplify the asset liquidation process for contractors, farmers, and fleet owners. Anyone with equipment, trucks, or trailers can sell them on AuctionTime.com. Call 800-334-7443 to find a local auctioneer or see a list of auctioneers in your area on AuctionTime.com.
About AuctionTime.com
Powered by Machinery Trader, CraneTrader, ForestryTrader, LiftsToday.com, PavingEquipment.com, Truck Paper, TractorHouse, and MarketBook, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Global—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.
