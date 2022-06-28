TruDiagnostic is a leading health data company with a focus on multi omics and insights gained from the fluid epigenome. Established in early 2020, after development and build out of its 10,000 sq ft state of the art laboratory with Illumina equipment and consultation it launched its first provider and patient test “TruAge”. Today, TruDiagnostic has built a premiere epigenetic database of DNA Methylation markers and covariates which is one of the largest in the world. (PRNewsfoto/TruDiagnostic)