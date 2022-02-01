True Fit is the leading consumer experience platform leveraged by apparel and footwear retailers to decode fit and connect shoppers with only what they love. It has organized the broadest footwear, apparel and consumer data in the world to provide best in class fit recommendations covering the industry’s brands and styles. The platform is leveraged by 150+ global retailers, representing 17,000 brands and 82 million active members. (PRNewsfoto/TRUE FIT)