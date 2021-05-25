SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE), the most efficient and transparent online destination to find a car, forecasts total new vehicle sales will reach 1,509,221 units in May 2021, up 36% from a year ago and even with April 2021, when adjusted for the same number of selling days. This month's seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR) for total light vehicle sales is an estimated 16.2 million, bouncing back from 12.1 million SAAR in May 2020. Excluding fleet sales, TrueCar expects U.S. retail deliveries of new cars and light trucks to be 1,379,623 units, an increase of 35% from a year ago and an increase of 2% from April 2021, when adjusted for the same number of selling days.
"May of last year was heavily impacted by the pandemic and doesn't provide a great compare. However, compared to May 2019 we expect retail sales to be up 9%. The global microchip shortage is putting pressure on the industry but we are seeing overwhelming demand continue to support historically strong retail sales," said Nick Woolard, Lead Industry Analyst at TrueCar.
"Vehicles are turning quickly, almost 4 weeks faster than what we saw during this period in 2019. It is a seller's market and consumers who find a vehicle they like will need to move quickly or risk losing out," added Woolard.
"May kicks off the summer sales period and this month we expect average incentive spend to be below $3,000. This is down nearly 30% from last year with all major manufacturers showing declines," said Valeri Tompkins, Senior Vice President of OEM Solutions at TrueCar. "With continued constraint on vehicle production, we expect incentives to remain low, at least throughout the summer."
Additional Insights (forecast by TrueCar):
- Total retail sales for May 2021 are expected to be up 35% from a year ago and up 2% from April 2021 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.
- Fleet sales for May 2021 are expected to be up 47% from a year ago and down 18% from April 2021 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.
- Incentive spend is down 29% from last year.
- Average transaction price is projected to be up 3% from a year ago and up 1% from April 2021.
- Total SAAR is expected to increase 34% from a year ago from 12.1 million units to 16.2 million units.
- Used vehicle sales for May 2021 are expected to reach 4.0 million, up 13% from a year ago and up 4% from April 2021.
- The average interest rate on new vehicles is 4.6% and the average interest rate on used vehicles is 7.6%.
- The average loan term on a new vehicle for April 2021 is 70 months and the average loan term on a used vehicle is 69 months.
May 2021 forecasts for the 13 largest manufacturers by volume.
Total Unit Sales
Manufacturer
May 2021 Forecast
May 2020 Actual
Apr 2021 Actual
YoY % Change
YoY % Change
MoM % Change
MoM % Change (Daily Selling Rate)
BMW
37,023
20,052
32,161
84.6%
84.6%
15.1%
15.1%
Daimler
25,719
20,958
24,754
22.7%
22.7%
3.9%
3.9%
Ford
164,142
154,775
197,063
6.1%
6.1%
-16.7%
-16.7%
GM
210,603
175,921
238,819
19.7%
19.7%
-11.8%
-11.8%
Honda
183,278
120,977
156,482
51.5%
51.5%
17.1%
17.1%
Hyundai
86,820
58,969
80,817
47.2%
47.2%
7.4%
7.4%
Kia
65,989
45,817
70,177
44.0%
44.0%
-6.0%
-6.0%
Nissan
102,905
65,349
99,132
57.5%
57.5%
3.8%
3.8%
Stellantis
162,221
137,119
166,012
18.3%
18.3%
-2.3%
-2.3%
Subaru
68,293
51,988
61,389
31.4%
31.4%
11.2%
11.2%
Tesla
20,149
8,150
16,600
147.2%
147.2%
21.4%
21.4%
Toyota
239,453
163,421
238,089
46.5%
46.5%
0.6%
0.6%
Volkswagen Group
66,753
42,205
71,336
58.2%
58.2%
-6.4%
-6.4%
Industry
1,509,221
1,111,723
1,512,158
35.8%
35.8%
-0.2%
-0.2%
Retail Unit Sales
Manufacturer
May 2021 Forecast
May 2020 Actual
Apr 2021 Actual
YoY % Change
YoY % Change
MoM % Change
MoM % Change (Daily Selling Rate)
BMW
36,213
19,689
31,611
83.9%
83.9%
14.6%
14.6%
Daimler
24,737
19,853
24,248
24.6%
24.6%
2.0%
2.0%
Ford
123,413
125,247
160,388
-1.5%
-1.5%
-23.1%
-23.1%
GM
184,386
156,023
207,913
18.2%
18.2%
-11.3%
-11.3%
Honda
181,267
120,034
155,826
51.0%
51.0%
16.3%
16.3%
Hyundai
84,470
57,629
78,433
46.6%
46.6%
7.7%
7.7%
Kia
65,085
44,651
67,566
45.8%
45.8%
-3.7%
-3.7%
Nissan
88,843
55,516
81,802
60.0%
60.0%
8.6%
8.6%
Stellantis
146,743
124,778
138,424
17.6%
17.6%
6.0%
6.0%
Subaru
66,622
50,496
59,100
31.9%
31.9%
12.7%
12.7%
Tesla
19,970
8,150
16,594
145.0%
145.0%
20.3%
20.3%
Toyota
224,127
157,125
209,846
42.6%
42.6%
6.8%
6.8%
Volkswagen Group
65,548
41,808
70,285
56.8%
56.8%
-6.7%
-6.7%
Industry
1,379,623
1,023,799
1,353,206
34.8%
34.8%
2.0%
2.0%
Fleet Unit Sales
Manufacturer
May 2021 Forecast
May 2020 Actual
Apr 2021 Actual
YoY % Change
YoY % Change
MoM % Change
MoM % Change (Daily Selling Rate)
BMW
810
363
550
123.2%
123.2%
47.2%
47.2%
Daimler
982
1,105
506
-11.1%
-11.1%
94.0%
94.0%
Ford
40,729
29,528
36,675
37.9%
37.9%
11.1%
11.1%
GM
26,217
19,898
30,906
31.8%
31.8%
-15.2%
-15.2%
Honda
2,011
943
656
113.3%
113.3%
206.4%
206.4%
Hyundai
2,350
1,340
2,384
75.4%
75.4%
-1.4%
-1.4%
Kia
904
1,166
2,611
-22.5%
-22.5%
-65.4%
-65.4%
Nissan
14,062
9,833
17,330
43.0%
43.0%
-18.9%
-18.9%
Stellantis
15,478
12,341
27,588
25.4%
25.4%
-43.9%
-43.9%
Subaru
1,672
1,492
2,289
12.0%
12.0%
-27.0%
-27.0%
Tesla
179
-
6
3062.3%
3062.3%
Toyota
15,326
6,296
28,243
143.4%
143.4%
-45.7%
-45.7%
Volkswagen Group
1,205
397
1,051
203.5%
203.5%
14.6%
14.6%
Industry
129,598
87,924
158,952
47.4%
47.4%
-18.5%
-18.5%
Fleet Penetration
Manufacturer
May 2021 Forecast
May 2020 Actual
Apr 2021 Actual
YoY % Change
MoM % Change
BMW
2.2%
1.8%
1.7%
20.9%
27.8%
Daimler
3.8%
5.3%
2.0%
-27.6%
86.7%
Ford
24.8%
19.1%
18.6%
30.1%
33.3%
GM
12.4%
11.3%
12.9%
10.1%
-3.8%
Honda
1.1%
0.8%
0.4%
40.8%
161.6%
Hyundai
2.7%
2.3%
3.0%
19.1%
-8.3%
Kia
1.4%
2.5%
3.7%
-46.2%
-63.2%
Nissan
13.7%
15.0%
17.5%
-9.2%
-21.8%
Stellantis
9.5%
9.0%
16.6%
6.0%
-42.6%
Subaru
2.4%
2.9%
3.7%
-14.7%
-34.3%
Tesla
0.9%
0.0%
0.0%
2505.4%
Toyota
6.4%
3.9%
11.9%
66.1%
-46.0%
Volkswagen Group
1.8%
0.9%
1.5%
91.9%
22.5%
Industry
8.6%
7.9%
10.5%
8.6%
-18.3%
Total Market Share
Manufacturer
May 2021 Forecast
May 2020 Actual
Apr 2021 Actual
BMW
2.5%
1.8%
2.1%
Daimler
1.7%
1.9%
1.6%
Ford
10.9%
13.9%
13.0%
GM
14.0%
15.8%
15.8%
Honda
12.1%
10.9%
10.3%
Hyundai
5.8%
5.3%
5.3%
Kia
4.4%
4.1%
4.6%
Nissan
6.8%
5.9%
6.6%
Stellantis
10.7%
12.3%
11.0%
Subaru
4.5%
4.7%
4.1%
Tesla
1.3%
0.7%
1.1%
Toyota
15.9%
14.7%
15.7%
Volkswagen Group
4.4%
3.8%
4.7%
95.0%
95.9%
96.1%
Retail Market Share
Manufacturer
May 2021 Forecast
May 2020 Actual
Apr 2021 Actual
BMW
2.6%
1.9%
2.3%
Daimler
1.8%
1.9%
1.8%
Ford
8.9%
12.2%
11.9%
GM
13.4%
15.2%
15.4%
Honda
13.1%
11.7%
11.5%
Hyundai
6.1%
5.6%
5.8%
Kia
4.7%
4.4%
5.0%
Nissan
6.4%
5.4%
6.0%
Stellantis
10.6%
12.2%
10.2%
Subaru
4.8%
4.9%
4.4%
Tesla
1.4%
0.8%
1.2%
Toyota
16.2%
15.3%
15.5%
Volkswagen Group
4.8%
4.1%
5.2%
95.1%
95.8%
96.2%
ATP
Manufacturer
May 2021 Forecast
May 2020 Actual
Apr 2021 Actual
YOY
MOM
BMW
$59,429
$60,467
$59,432
-1.7%
0.0%
Daimler
$61,377
$59,893
$61,105
2.5%
0.4%
Ford
$41,620
$43,531
$43,436
-4.4%
-4.2%
GM
$43,691
$39,899
$42,478
9.5%
2.9%
Honda
$31,597
$30,012
$31,564
5.3%
0.1%
Hyundai
$30,163
$28,606
$28,905
5.4%
4.4%
Kia
$28,592
$24,935
$28,244
14.7%
1.2%
Nissan
$30,822
$28,737
$30,211
7.3%
2.0%
Stellantis
$45,357
$42,013
$44,265
8.0%
2.5%
Subaru
$30,192
$30,532
$30,381
-1.1%
-0.6%
Toyota
$35,396
$34,626
$34,887
2.2%
1.5%
Volkswagen Group
$45,483
$41,572
$45,028
9.4%
1.0%
Industry
$37,584
$36,464
$37,350
3.1%
0.6%
$1,119.2
$233
Incentives
Manufacturer
May 2021 Forecast
May 2020 Actual
Apr 2021 Actual
YOY
MOM
BMW
$4,498
$6,272
$4,872
-28.3%
-7.7%
Daimler
$4,280
$6,822
$3,799
-37.3%
12.7%
Ford
$2,691
$4,426
$2,938
-39.2%
-8.4%
GM
$4,489
$5,815
$4,641
-22.8%
-3.3%
Honda
$2,064
$2,879
$2,285
-28.3%
-9.7%
Hyundai
$2,233
$2,663
$2,440
-16.2%
-8.5%
Kia
$2,425
$3,786
$2,570
-35.9%
-5.6%
Nissan
$3,514
$4,735
$3,781
-25.8%
-7.1%
Stellantis
$3,413
$5,410
$3,841
-36.9%
-11.2%
Subaru
$1,133
$1,745
$1,328
-35.1%
-14.7%
Toyota
$2,386
$2,836
$2,516
-15.9%
-5.2%
Volkswagen Group
$3,342
$4,491
$3,924
-25.6%
-14.8%
Industry
$2,959
$4,174
$3,234
-29.1%
-8.5%
-$1,215
-$274
Incentives as % of ATP
Manufacturer
May 2021 Forecast
May 2020 Actual
Apr 2021 Actual
YOY
MOM
BMW
7.6%
10.4%
8.2%
-27.0%
-7.7%
Daimler
7.0%
11.4%
6.2%
-38.8%
12.2%
Ford
6.5%
10.2%
6.8%
-36.4%
-4.4%
GM
10.3%
14.6%
10.9%
-29.5%
-6.0%
Honda
6.5%
9.6%
7.2%
-31.9%
-9.8%
Hyundai
7.4%
9.3%
8.4%
-20.5%
-12.3%
Kia
8.5%
15.2%
9.1%
-44.1%
-6.8%
Nissan
11.4%
16.5%
12.5%
-30.8%
-8.9%
Stellantis
7.5%
12.9%
8.7%
-41.6%
-13.3%
Subaru
3.8%
5.7%
4.4%
-34.3%
-14.1%
Toyota
6.7%
8.2%
7.2%
-17.7%
-6.6%
Volkswagen Group
7.3%
10.8%
8.7%
-32.0%
-15.7%
Industry
7.9%
11.4%
8.7%
-31.2%
-9.1%
Revenue
Manufacturer
May 2021 Forecast
May 2020 Actual
Apr 2021 Actual
YOY
MOM
Industry
$56,721,972,825
$40,538,287,402
$56,479,277,907
39.9%
0.4%
(Note: This forecast is based solely on TrueCar, Inc.'s analysis of industry sales trends and conditions and is not a projection of TrueCar, Inc.'s operations.)
About TrueCar
TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that enables car buyers to connect to our nationwide network of Certified Dealers. We are building the industry's most personalized and efficient car buying experience as we seek to bring more of the purchasing process online. Consumers who visit our marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings, and market context on new and used cars – all with a clear view of what's a great deal. When they are ready, TrueCar will enable them to connect with a local Certified Dealer who shares in our belief that truth, transparency, and fairness are the foundation of a great car buying experience. As part of our marketplace, TrueCar powers car-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including AARP, Sam's Club, and American Express. Nearly half of all new-car buyers engage with TrueCar powered sites, where they buy smarter and drive happier. TrueCar is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, with an office in Austin, Texas.
For more information, please visit www.truecar.com, and follow us on Facebook or Twitter. TrueCar media line: +1-844-469-8442 (US toll-free) | Email: pr@truecar.com
