SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE), the most efficient and transparent way to find a car, forecasts total new vehicle sales will reach 1,460,820 units in March 2021, up 42% from a year ago and up 13% from February 2021, when adjusted for the same number of selling days. This month's seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR) for total light vehicle sales is an estimated 16.4 million units. Excluding fleet sales, TrueCar expects U.S. retail deliveries of new cars and light trucks to be 1,260,416 units, an increase of 53% from a year ago and an increase of 10% from February 2021, when adjusted for the same number of selling days.
"The pandemic's dramatic impact on the automotive industry and U.S. economy at large began in the last two weeks of March 2020 when dealerships and OEM plants shut down and stay at home mandates rolled out, which gives us our first year-over-year sales compare," said Nick Woolard, Lead Industry Analyst at TrueCar. "Automotive sales dropped 38% from 2019, so it's no surprise that we're seeing total sales up 42% and retail sales up 53% when compared to the March 2020. Looking at the year-over-year sales forecast, domestic brands such as GM and Ford, fared much better because parts of the country that hold a majority of trucks sales from these brands had not yet rolled out their state stay at home orders at this point last year."
"In order to get back to a full recovery we need to see improvement in fleet sales. This month we expect to see further encouraging trends in fleet as commercial activity picks up as well as some rental fleet as travel slowly resumes," added Woolard.
Average transaction prices (ATP) are projected to be up 3.3% or $1,185 from a year ago and down 0.6% or $231 from February 2021. TrueCar projects that U.S. revenue from new vehicle sales will reach approximately $54.8 billion for March 2021, up 52% (based on a non-adjusted daily selling rate) from a year ago and up 21% from last month.
"As consumers receive their stimulus checks and tax refunds, we expect demand for vehicles to increase. At the same time, production complications such as with microchips and shortages of other core materials are affecting a number of automakers, and retailers are struggling to have enough supply to meet the strong demand," said Valeri Tompkins, Senior Vice President, OEM Solutions at TrueCar. "Consumers who are very specific about the vehicle they want to purchase may need to be extra patient, as they will likely have a harder time finding their first choice of color or trim when shopping."
"Vehicles are turning on dealer lots very quickly because of the supply and demand imbalance. In fact, according to TrueCar's new car inventory data, the average vehicle is in inventory for only 56 days, which is two weeks less on the dealer lot than during this exact time last year," added Tompkins. "This is also causing the price of used vehicles to increase significantly year-over-year. The average listing of the used vehicle on TrueCar is up $2,300 year-over-year, so if consumers are looking to sell their used vehicles, now is a great time."
Additional Insights (forecast by TrueCar):
- Total retail sales for March 2021 are expected to be up 42% from a year ago and up 13% from February 2021 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.
- Fleet sales for March 2021 are expected to be down 2.5% from a year ago and up 35% from February 2021 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.
- Average transaction price is projected to be up 3.3% or $1,185 from a year ago and down 0.6% or $231 from February 2021.
- Total SAAR is expected to increase 44% from a year ago from 11.4 million units to 16.4 million units.
- Used vehicle sales for March 2021 are expected to reach 3.6 million, up 104% from a year ago and up 1% from February 2021.
- The average interest rate on new vehicles is 4.7% and the average interest rate on used vehicles is 8.3%.
- The average loan term on a new vehicle for March 2021 is 70 months, a two-month decrease, when compared to the average loan term of 72 months from this time last year.
Quarterly Insights: (forecast by TrueCar)
- Total unit sales for Q1 are expected to be up 10% from last year when adjusted for the same number of selling days and down 4% from Q1 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.
- Total retail sales for Q1 are expected to be up 21% from last year when adjusted for the same number of selling days and down 7% from Q1 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.
March 2021 forecasts for the 13 largest manufacturers by volume. For additional data, visit the TrueCar Newsroom.
Total Unit Sales
Manufacturer
Mar 2021 Forecast
Mar 2020 Actual
Feb 2021 Actual
YoY %
YoY %
MoM %
MoM %
BMW
30,562
16,301
26,393
87.5%
80.3%
15.8%
6.9%
Daimler
21,785
18,571
20,317
17.3%
12.8%
7.2%
-1.0%
Ford
198,748
169,012
161,834
17.6%
13.1%
22.8%
13.4%
GM
232,535
169,952
191,846
36.8%
31.6%
21.2%
11.9%
Honda
140,062
77,153
106,328
81.5%
74.6%
31.7%
21.6%
Hyundai
68,370
36,087
50,735
89.5%
82.2%
34.8%
24.4%
Kia
57,908
45,413
48,062
27.5%
22.6%
20.5%
11.2%
Nissan
105,897
77,655
86,138
36.4%
31.1%
22.9%
13.5%
Stellantis
164,111
127,596
151,912
28.6%
23.7%
8.0%
-0.3%
Subaru
63,277
32,611
48,300
94.0%
86.6%
31.0%
20.9%
Tesla
24,513
13,400
21,550
82.9%
75.9%
13.8%
5.0%
Toyota
231,965
133,198
184,249
74.2%
67.5%
25.9%
16.2%
Volkswagen Group
56,673
33,780
46,846
67.8%
61.3%
21.0%
11.7%
Industry
1,460,820
990,332
1,196,008
47.5%
41.8%
22.1%
12.7%
Retail Unit Sales
Manufacturer
Mar 2021 Forecast
Mar 2020 Actual
Feb 2021 Actual
YoY %
YoY %
MoM %
MoM %
BMW
30,025
14,846
25,931
102.2%
94.5%
15.8%
6.9%
Daimler
21,340
17,377
19,901
22.8%
18.1%
7.2%
-1.0%
Ford
151,462
112,495
131,563
34.6%
29.5%
15.1%
6.3%
GM
197,743
136,443
166,641
44.9%
39.4%
18.7%
9.5%
Honda
139,478
75,901
105,882
83.8%
76.7%
31.7%
21.6%
Hyundai
62,455
30,270
46,342
106.3%
98.4%
34.8%
24.4%
Kia
51,040
36,849
46,274
38.5%
33.2%
10.3%
1.8%
Nissan
74,593
50,853
71,069
46.7%
41.0%
5.0%
-3.1%
Stellantis
138,109
98,725
124,864
39.9%
34.5%
10.6%
2.1%
Subaru
60,918
30,623
46,499
98.9%
91.3%
31.0%
20.9%
Tesla
24,505
13,400
21,543
82.9%
75.8%
13.8%
5.0%
Toyota
201,930
115,551
162,434
74.8%
68.0%
24.3%
14.8%
Volkswagen Group
55,823
29,298
46,150
90.5%
83.2%
21.0%
11.7%
Industry
1,260,416
792,735
1,059,009
59.0%
52.9%
19.0%
9.9%
Fleet Unit Sales
Manufacturer
Mar 2021 Forecast
Mar 2020 Actual
Feb 2021 Actual
YoY %
YoY %
MoM %
MoM %
BMW
536
1,455
462
-63.1%
-64.6%
16.1%
7.2%
Daimler
446
1,194
416
-62.7%
-64.1%
7.2%
-1.0%
Ford
47,286
56,517
30,271
-16.3%
-19.6%
56.2%
44.2%
GM
34,792
33,509
25,205
3.8%
-0.2%
38.0%
27.4%
Honda
585
1,252
446
-53.3%
-55.1%
31.2%
21.1%
Hyundai
5,914
5,817
4,393
1.7%
-2.2%
34.6%
24.3%
Kia
6,868
8,564
1,788
-19.8%
-22.9%
284.1%
254.6%
Nissan
31,304
26,802
15,069
16.8%
12.3%
107.7%
91.8%
Stellantis
26,002
28,871
27,048
-9.9%
-13.4%
-3.9%
-11.3%
Subaru
2,359
1,988
1,801
18.7%
14.1%
31.0%
20.9%
Tesla
8
-
7
13.8%
5.0%
Toyota
30,036
17,647
21,815
70.2%
63.7%
37.7%
27.1%
Volkswagen Group
850
4,482
696
-81.0%
-81.8%
22.1%
12.7%
Industry
200,404
197,597
136,999
1.4%
-2.5%
46.3%
35.0%
Fleet Penetration
Manufacturer
Mar 2021 Forecast
Mar 2020 Actual
Feb 2021 Actual
YoY % Change
MoM % Change
BMW
1.8%
8.9%
1.7%
-80.3%
0.3%
Daimler
2.0%
6.4%
2.0%
-68.2%
0.0%
Ford
23.8%
33.4%
18.7%
-28.9%
27.2%
GM
15.0%
19.7%
13.1%
-24.1%
13.9%
Honda
0.4%
1.6%
0.4%
-74.3%
-0.4%
Hyundai
8.7%
16.1%
8.7%
-46.3%
-0.1%
Kia
11.9%
18.9%
3.7%
-37.1%
218.8%
Nissan
29.6%
34.5%
17.5%
-14.4%
69.0%
Stellantis
15.8%
22.6%
17.8%
-30.0%
-11.0%
Subaru
3.7%
6.1%
3.7%
-38.8%
0.0%
Tesla
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
Toyota
12.9%
13.2%
11.8%
-2.3%
9.4%
Volkswagen Group
1.5%
13.3%
1.5%
-88.7%
1.0%
Industry
17.4%
23.4%
11.1%
-25.7%
56.6%
Total Market Share
Manufacturer
Mar 2021 Forecast
Mar 2020 Actual
Feb 2021 Actual
BMW
2.1%
1.6%
2.2%
Daimler
1.5%
1.9%
1.7%
Ford
13.6%
17.1%
13.5%
GM
15.9%
17.2%
16.0%
Honda
9.6%
7.8%
8.9%
Hyundai
4.7%
3.6%
4.2%
Kia
4.0%
4.6%
4.0%
Nissan
7.2%
7.8%
7.2%
Stellantis
11.2%
12.9%
12.7%
Subaru
4.3%
3.3%
4.0%
Tesla
1.7%
1.4%
1.8%
Toyota
15.9%
13.4%
15.4%
Volkswagen Group
3.9%
3.4%
3.9%
Retail Market Share
Manufacturer
Mar 2021 Forecast
Mar 2020 Actual
Feb 2021 Actual
BMW
2.4%
1.9%
2.4%
Daimler
1.7%
2.2%
1.9%
Ford
12.0%
14.2%
12.4%
GM
15.7%
17.2%
15.7%
Honda
11.1%
9.6%
10.0%
Hyundai
5.0%
3.8%
4.4%
Kia
4.0%
4.6%
4.4%
Nissan
5.9%
6.4%
6.7%
Stellantis
11.0%
12.5%
11.8%
Subaru
4.8%
3.9%
4.4%
Tesla
1.9%
1.7%
2.0%
Toyota
16.0%
14.6%
15.3%
Volkswagen Group
4.4%
3.7%
4.4%
Average Transaction Price (ATP)
Manufacturer
Mar 2021 Forecast
Mar 2020 Actual
Feb 2021 Actual
YOY
MOM
BMW
$61,139
$60,337
$60,892
1.3%
0.4%
Daimler
$62,082
$59,749
$62,153
3.9%
-0.1%
Ford
$44,293
$42,774
$44,125
3.6%
0.4%
GM
$41,860
$40,700
$41,408
2.9%
1.1%
Honda
$31,916
$29,727
$31,950
7.4%
-0.1%
Hyundai
$30,281
$28,343
$30,517
6.8%
-0.8%
Kia
$28,604
$26,360
$28,498
8.5%
0.4%
Nissan
$29,512
$27,926
$29,381
5.7%
0.4%
Stellantis
$43,086
$40,817
$42,747
5.6%
0.8%
Subaru
$30,389
$30,344
$30,511
0.1%
-0.4%
Toyota
$34,708
$33,437
$34,984
3.8%
-0.8%
Volkswagen Group
$44,496
$41,017
$43,704
8.5%
1.8%
Industry
$37,549
$36,364
$37,780
3.3%
-0.6%
Incentive Spending
Manufacturer
Mar 2021 Forecast
Mar 2020 Actual
Feb 2021 Actual
YOY
MOM
BMW
$4,825
$6,318
$5,238
-23.6%
-7.9%
Daimler
$3,799
$5,722
$3,948
-33.6%
-3.8%
Ford
$3,144
$4,024
$3,388
-21.9%
-7.2%
GM
$4,982
$5,306
$4,533
-6.1%
9.9%
Honda
$2,193
$2,715
$2,365
-19.3%
-7.3%
Hyundai
$2,266
$2,204
$2,268
2.8%
-0.1%
Kia
$2,454
$3,863
$2,677
-36.5%
-8.3%
Nissan
$3,514
$4,697
$3,758
-25.2%
-6.5%
Stellantis
$4,345
$4,956
$4,628
-12.3%
-6.1%
Subaru
$1,273
$1,607
$1,321
-20.8%
-3.6%
Toyota
$2,625
$2,659
$2,548
-1.3%
3.0%
Volkswagen Group
$4,100
$4,502
$3,714
-8.9%
10.4%
Manufacturer
Mar 2021
Mar 2020
Feb 2021
YOY
MOM
Incentives as a Percentage of Average Transaction Price (ATP)
Manufacturer
Mar 2021 Forecast
Mar 2020 Actual
Feb 2021 Actual
YOY
MOM
BMW
7.9%
10.5%
8.6%
-24.6%
-8.3%
Daimler
6.1%
9.6%
6.4%
-36.1%
-3.7%
Ford
7.1%
9.4%
7.7%
-24.5%
-7.5%
GM
11.9%
13.0%
10.9%
-8.7%
8.7%
Honda
6.9%
9.1%
7.4%
-24.8%
-7.2%
Hyundai
7.5%
7.8%
7.4%
-3.7%
0.7%
Kia
8.6%
14.7%
9.4%
-41.5%
-8.7%
Nissan
11.9%
16.8%
12.8%
-29.2%
-6.9%
Stellantis
10.1%
12.1%
10.8%
-16.9%
-6.9%
Subaru
4.2%
5.3%
4.3%
-20.9%
-3.3%
Toyota
7.6%
8.0%
7.3%
-4.9%
3.8%
Volkswagen Group
9.2%
11.0%
8.5%
-16.1%
8.4%
Industry
8.9%
11.1%
9.1%
-19.4%
-1.7%
Quarterly Tables
Total Unit Sales, Quarterly
Manufacturer
Q1 2021
Q1 2020
Q4 2020
YoY %
YoY %
QoQ %
QoQ % Change
BMW
76,519
64,692
107,299
18.3%
21.5%
-28.7%
-23.9%
Daimler
67,370
68,770
94,098
-2.0%
0.6%
-28.4%
-23.6%
Ford
503,159
514,614
538,643
-2.2%
0.4%
-6.6%
-0.3%
GM
626,335
616,432
767,444
1.6%
4.4%
-18.4%
-12.9%
Honda
338,615
298,784
366,068
13.3%
16.4%
-7.5%
-1.2%
Hyundai
165,313
134,830
183,943
22.6%
25.9%
-10.1%
-4.1%
Kia
150,935
137,945
157,755
9.4%
12.4%
-4.3%
2.1%
Nissan
263,116
257,606
243,133
2.1%
4.9%
8.2%
15.5%
Stellantis
451,749
448,798
495,180
0.7%
3.4%
-8.8%
-2.6%
Subaru
157,977
130,591
175,382
21.0%
24.2%
-9.9%
-3.8%
Tesla
70,763
56,200
68,200
25.9%
29.3%
3.8%
10.8%
Toyota
584,150
495,578
660,715
17.9%
21.1%
-11.6%
-5.6%
Volkswagen Group
148,135
129,072
172,464
14.8%
17.9%
-14.1%
-8.3%
Industry
3,766,406
3,506,683
4,196,656
7.4%
10.3%
-10.3%
-4.2%
Retail Unit Sales, Quarterly
Manufacturer
Q1 2021
Q1 2020
Q4 2020
YoY %
YoY %
QoQ %
QoQ %
BMW
75,176
58,447
102,914
28.6%
32.1%
-27.0%
-22.0%
Daimler
65,992
64,364
89,982
2.5%
5.3%
-26.7%
-21.7%
Ford
383,448
339,544
435,547
12.9%
16.0%
-12.0%
-6.0%
GM
532,622
453,338
664,280
17.5%
20.7%
-19.8%
-14.4%
Honda
337,202
295,359
363,713
14.2%
17.3%
-7.3%
-1.0%
Hyundai
151,012
109,842
161,936
37.5%
41.2%
-6.7%
-0.4%
Kia
133,035
116,219
146,962
14.5%
17.6%
-9.5%
-3.4%
Nissan
185,337
176,354
202,259
5.1%
7.9%
-8.4%
-2.2%
Stellantis
380,172
318,416
426,872
19.4%
22.6%
-10.9%
-4.9%
Subaru
152,088
122,904
172,045
23.7%
27.1%
-11.6%
-5.6%
Tesla
70,739
55,752
67,774
26.9%
30.3%
4.4%
11.4%
Toyota
508,512
417,544
604,441
21.8%
25.1%
-15.9%
-10.2%
Volkswagen Group
145,914
114,415
155,509
27.5%
31.0%
-6.2%
0.2%
Industry
3,249,708
2,756,031
3,736,505
17.9%
21.1%
-13.0%
-7.2%
Total Market Share, Quarterly
Manufacturer
Q1 2021
Q1 2020
Q4 2020
BMW
2.0%
1.8%
2.6%
Daimler
1.8%
2.0%
2.2%
Ford
13.4%
14.7%
12.8%
GM
16.6%
17.6%
18.3%
Honda
9.0%
8.5%
8.7%
Hyundai
4.4%
3.8%
4.4%
Kia
4.0%
3.9%
3.8%
Nissan
7.0%
7.3%
5.8%
Stellantis
12.0%
12.8%
11.8%
Subaru
4.2%
3.7%
4.2%
Tesla
1.9%
1.6%
1.6%
Toyota
15.5%
14.1%
15.7%
Volkswagen Group
3.9%
3.7%
4.1%
Retail Market Share, Quarterly
Manufacturer
Q1 2021
Q1 2020
Q4 2020
BMW
2.3%
2.1%
2.8%
Daimler
2.0%
2.3%
2.4%
Ford
11.8%
12.3%
11.7%
GM
16.4%
16.4%
17.8%
Honda
10.4%
10.7%
9.7%
Hyundai
4.6%
4.0%
4.3%
Kia
4.1%
4.2%
3.9%
Nissan
5.7%
6.4%
5.4%
Stellantis
11.7%
11.6%
11.4%
Subaru
4.7%
4.5%
4.6%
Tesla
2.2%
2.0%
1.8%
Toyota
15.6%
15.2%
16.2%
Volkswagen Group
4.5%
4.2%
4.2%
Average Transaction Price (ATP) , Quarterly
Manufacturer
Q1 2021
Q1 2020
Q4 2020
YoY % Change
QoQ % Change
BMW
$60,226
$58,116
$59,855
3.6%
0.6%
Daimler
$62,185
$60,718
$59,049
2.4%
5.3%
Stellantis
$44,040
$42,568
$43,839
3.5%
0.5%
Ford
$41,752
$40,011
$43,725
4.4%
-4.5%
GM
$31,707
$29,423
$38,035
7.8%
-16.6%
Honda
$30,566
$28,733
$30,683
6.4%
-0.4%
Hyundai
$28,472
$25,970
$28,595
9.6%
-0.4%
Kia
$29,414
$28,621
$28,790
2.8%
2.2%
Nissan
$42,874
$40,440
$35,349
6.0%
21.3%
Subaru
$30,489
$30,100
$30,583
1.3%
-0.3%
Toyota
$34,850
$33,415
$35,330
4.3%
-1.4%
Volkswagen Group
$43,931
$40,633
$42,788
8.1%
2.7%
Industry
$37,631
$35,910
$38,224
4.8%
-1.6%
Incentives, Quarterly
Manufacturer
Q1 2021
Q1 2020
Q4 2020
YoY % Change
QoQ % Change
BMW
$5,058
$5,943
$5,409
-14.9%
-6.5%
Daimler
$4,015
$6,114
$4,795
-34.3%
-16.3%
Stellantis
$3,562
$4,696
$4,661
-24.2%
-23.6%
Ford
$4,818
$5,587
$4,631
-13.8%
4.0%
GM
$2,296
$2,586
$4,102
-11.2%
-44.0%
Honda
$2,342
$2,863
$2,548
-18.2%
-8.1%
Hyundai
$2,671
$3,730
$2,705
-28.4%
-1.2%
Kia
$3,854
$4,766
$3,896
-19.1%
-1.1%
Nissan
$4,519
$5,037
$4,671
-10.3%
-3.3%
Subaru
$1,349
$1,335
$1,575
1.1%
-14.3%
Toyota
$2,596
$2,661
$2,714
-2.4%
-4.3%
Volkswagen Group
$3,981
$4,443
$4,300
-10.4%
-7.4%
Industry
$3,490
$4,130
$3,912
-15.5%
-10.8%
Note: This forecast is based solely on TrueCar, Inc.'s analysis of industry sales trends and conditions and is not a projection of TrueCar, Inc.'s operations.
