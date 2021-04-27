SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE), the most efficient and transparent online destination to find a car, forecasts total new vehicle sales will reach 1,402,135 units in April 2021, up 97% from a year ago and down 12.6% from March 2021, when adjusted for the same number of selling days. This month's seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR) for total light vehicle sales is an estimated 17.1 million, bouncing back from 8.7 million SAAR in April 2020. Excluding fleet sales, TrueCar expects U.S. retail deliveries of new cars and light trucks to be 1,259,036 units, an increase of 94.5% from a year ago and a decrease of 11.8% from March 2021, when adjusted for the same number of selling days.

"April of last year was the first full month of COVID-19's impact on the day-to-day lives of Americans and the economy, and saw vehicle sales plummet to the lowest point during the pandemic. Despite the inventory challenges that linger, seeing total and retail sales up nearly 100% in one year is a hopeful and exciting milestone for the auto industry and economy," said Nick Woolard, Lead Industry Analyst at TrueCar.

"The domestics kicked up their 0% APR for 84-month sales promotions last April to spur demand which is why they were not down as much as others this time last year and are up double digits compared with most other brands that are up triple digits year-over-year," added Woolard.

"Inventory remains tight and incentives are down nearly 30% from last year so consumers need to be savvy and ready to make some concessions in order to find the car they want at the price they want to pay," said Valeri Tompkins, Senior Vice President of OEM Solutions at TrueCar. "Expanding the search criteria and removing filters will expand the options. And as used vehicle prices continue to rise and the gap between new and used vehicles continues to narrow, consumers should consider cross-shopping new and used to get the best value."

Additional Insights (forecast by TrueCar):

  • Total retail sales for April 2021 are expected to be up 95% from a year ago and down 11.8% from March 2021 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.
  • Fleet sales for April 2021 are expected to be up 125% from a year ago and down 20% from March 2021 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.
  • Incentive spend is down 27.8% from last year and is the lowest since April 2016.
  • Average transaction price is projected to be flat from a year ago and down 0.2% from March 2021.
  • Total SAAR is expected to increase 97% from a year ago from 8.72 million units to 17.1 million units.
  • Used vehicle sales for April 2021 are expected to reach 3.4 million, up 58% from a year ago and down 6% from March 2021.
  • The average interest rate on new vehicles is 5.7% and the average interest rate on used vehicles is 8.4%.
  • The average loan term on a new vehicle for April 2021 is 73 months and the average loan term on a used vehicle is 68 months.

April 2021 forecasts for the 13 largest manufacturers by volume. For additional data, visit the TrueCar Newsroom.

Total Unit Sales





Manufacturer

Apr 2021 Forecast

Apr 2020 Actual

Mar 2021 Actual

YoY % Change

YoY % Change

(Daily Selling Rate)

MoM % Change

MoM % Change      (Daily Selling Rate)

BMW

21,526

8,255

31,888

160.8%

160.8%

-32.5%

-32.5%

Daimler

20,230

11,278

24,651

79.4%

79.4%

-17.9%

-17.9%

Ford

193,297

119,591

213,300

61.6%

61.6%

-9.4%

-9.4%

GM

197,754

137,573

245,606

43.7%

43.7%

-19.5%

-19.5%

Honda

146,576

57,751

148,538

153.8%

153.8%

-1.3%

-1.3%

Hyundai

72,732

34,774

78,409

109.2%

109.2%

-7.2%

-7.2%

Kia

48,548

31,705

66,523

53.1%

53.1%

-27.0%

-27.0%

Nissan

95,624

46,689

128,334

104.8%

104.8%

-25.5%

-25.5%

Stellantis

153,837

92,053

183,333

67.1%

67.1%

-16.1%

-16.1%

Subaru

77,491

30,620

65,726

153.1%

153.1%

17.9%

17.9%

Tesla

28,521

6,200

23,050

360.0%

360.0%

23.7%

23.7%

Toyota

229,351

85,163

256,485

169.3%

169.3%

-10.6%

-10.6%

Volkswagen Group

59,552

28,347

70,276

110.1%

110.1%

-15.3%

-15.3%

Industry

1,402,135

710,827

1,604,983

97.3%

97.3%

-12.6%

-12.6%

































Retail Unit Sales





Manufacturer

Apr 2021 Forecast

Apr 2020 Actual

Mar 2021 Actual

YoY % Change

YoY % Change

(Daily Selling Rate)

MoM % Change

MoM % Change      (Daily Selling Rate)

BMW

21,212

8,108

31,340

161.6%

161.6%

-32.3%

-32.3%

Daimler

18,955

10,684

24,147

77.4%

77.4%

-21.5%

-21.5%

Ford

144,336

96,580

173,386

49.4%

49.4%

-16.8%

-16.8%

GM

171,110

121,681

213,654

40.6%

40.6%

-19.9%

-19.9%

Honda

145,611

57,301

147,917

154.1%

154.1%

-1.6%

-1.6%

Hyundai

69,752

33,984

75,339

105.3%

105.3%

-7.4%

-7.4%

Kia

47,644

30,898

64,048

54.2%

54.2%

-25.6%

-25.6%

Nissan

80,001

39,648

105,841

101.8%

101.8%

-24.4%

-24.4%

Stellantis

137,611

82,948

151,435

65.9%

65.9%

-9.1%

-9.1%

Subaru

75,607

29,741

63,276

154.2%

154.2%

19.5%

19.5%

Tesla

28,415

6,200

23,042

358.3%

358.3%

23.3%

23.3%

Toyota

209,026

81,857

226,861

155.4%

155.4%

-7.9%

-7.9%

Volkswagen Group

58,990

28,085

69,254

110.0%

110.0%

-14.8%

-14.8%

Industry

1,259,036

647,164

1,427,357

94.5%

94.5%

-11.8%

-11.8%

































Fleet Unit Sales





Manufacturer

Apr 2021 Forecast

Apr 2020 Actual

Mar 2021 Actual

YoY % Change

YoY % Change

(Daily Selling Rate)

MoM % Change

MoM % Change      (Daily Selling Rate)

BMW

314

147

548

114.4%

114.4%

-42.6%

-42.6%



Daimler

1,275

594

504

114.4%

114.4%

152.8%

152.8%



Ford

48,961

23,011

39,914

112.8%

112.8%

22.7%

22.7%



GM

26,644

15,892

31,952

67.7%

67.7%

-16.6%

-16.6%



Honda

965

450

621

114.4%

114.4%

55.4%

55.4%



Hyundai

2,980

790

3,070

277.2%

277.2%

-2.9%

-2.9%



Kia

904

807

2,475

12.0%

12.0%

-63.5%

-63.5%



Nissan

15,623

7,041

22,493

121.9%

121.9%

-30.5%

-30.5%



Stellantis

16,226

9,105

31,898

78.2%

78.2%

-49.1%

-49.1%



Subaru

1,884

879

2,450

114.4%

114.4%

-23.1%

-23.1%



Tesla

106

-

8





1255.1%

1255.1%



Toyota

20,325

3,306

29,624

514.8%

514.8%

-31.4%

-31.4%



Volkswagen Group

562

262

1,022

114.4%

114.4%

-45.1%

-45.1%



Industry

143,098

63,663

177,626

124.8%

124.8%

-19.4%

-19.4%

































Fleet Penetration





Manufacturer

Apr 2021 Forecast

Apr 2020 Actual

Mar 2021 Actual

YoY % Change

MoM % Change





BMW

1.5%

1.8%

1.7%

-17.8%

-15.0%





Daimler

6.3%

5.3%

2.0%

19.5%

208.0%





Ford

25.3%

19.2%

18.7%

31.6%

35.4%





GM

13.5%

11.6%

13.0%

16.6%

3.6%





Honda

0.7%

0.8%

0.4%

-15.5%

57.5%





Hyundai

4.1%

2.3%

3.9%

80.3%

4.7%





Kia

1.9%

2.5%

3.7%

-26.8%

-49.9%





Nissan

16.3%

15.1%

17.5%

8.3%

-6.8%





Stellantis

10.5%

9.9%

17.4%

6.6%

-39.4%





Subaru

2.4%

2.9%

3.7%

-15.3%

-34.8%





Tesla

0.4%

0.0%

0.0%



995.1%





Toyota

8.9%

3.9%

11.6%

128.3%

-23.3%





Volkswagen Group

0.9%

0.9%

1.5%

2.1%

-35.2%





Industry

10.2%

9.0%

11.1%

14.0%

-7.8%





































Total Market Share









Manufacturer

Apr 2021 Forecast

Apr 2020 Actual

Mar 2021 Actual









BMW

1.5%

1.2%

2.0%









Daimler

1.4%

1.6%

1.5%









Ford

13.8%

16.8%

13.3%









GM

14.1%

19.4%

15.3%









Honda

10.5%

8.1%

9.3%









Hyundai

5.2%

4.9%

4.9%









Kia

3.5%

4.5%

4.1%









Nissan

6.8%

6.6%

8.0%









Stellantis

11.0%

13.0%

11.4%









Subaru

5.5%

4.3%

4.1%









Tesla

2.0%

0.9%

1.4%









Toyota

16.4%

12.0%

16.0%









Volkswagen Group

4.2%

4.0%

4.4%











95.9%

97.1%

95.7%

























Retail Market Share









Manufacturer

Apr 2021 Forecast

Apr 2020 Actual

Mar 2021 Actual









BMW

1.7%

1.3%

2.2%









Daimler

1.5%

1.7%

1.7%









Ford

11.5%

14.9%

12.1%









GM

13.6%

18.8%

15.0%









Honda

11.6%

8.9%

10.4%









Hyundai

5.5%

5.3%

5.3%









Kia

3.8%

4.8%

4.5%









Nissan

6.4%

6.1%

7.4%









Stellantis

10.9%

12.8%

10.6%









Subaru

6.0%

4.6%

4.4%









Tesla

2.3%

1.0%

1.6%









Toyota

16.6%

12.6%

15.9%









Volkswagen Group

4.7%

4.3%

4.9%











96.0%

97.0%

95.9%

























ATP









Manufacturer

Apr 2021 Forecast

Apr 2020 Actual

Mar 2021 Actual

YOY

MOM





BMW

$58,542

$58,415

$59,151

0.2%

-1.0%





Daimler

$60,307

$60,359

$61,211

-0.1%

-1.5%





Ford

$43,808

$43,335

$44,143

1.1%

-0.8%





GM

$42,981

$41,246

$41,335

4.2%

4.0%





Honda

$31,280

$29,960

$31,519

4.4%

-0.8%





Hyundai

$28,864

$27,742

$29,186

4.0%

-1.1%





Kia

$28,511

$25,671

$28,248

11.1%

0.9%





Nissan

$30,217

$29,127

$29,520

3.7%

2.4%





Stellantis

$44,386

$42,491

$42,777

4.5%

3.8%





Subaru

$30,408

$31,118

$30,382

-2.3%

0.1%





Toyota

$34,500

$34,159

$34,361

1.0%

0.4%





Volkswagen Group

$44,401

$41,836

$44,103

6.1%

0.7%





Industry

$37,144

$37,161

$37,215

0.0%

-0.2%







-$17.6



-$72









Incentives









Manufacturer

Apr 2021 Forecast

Apr 2020 Actual

Mar 2021 Actual

YOY

MOM





BMW

$4,559

$6,031

$4,997

-24.4%

-8.8%





Daimler

$4,187

$7,289

$4,221

-42.6%

-0.8%





Ford

$2,935

$4,406

$3,042

-33.4%

-3.5%





GM

$4,699

$5,809

$4,836

-19.1%

-2.8%





Honda

$2,294

$2,825

$2,382

-18.8%

-3.7%





Hyundai

$2,392

$2,731

$2,541

-12.4%

-5.8%





Kia

$2,609

$4,016

$2,817

-35.0%

-7.4%





Nissan

$3,047

$4,774

$3,331

-36.2%

-8.5%





Stellantis

$3,753

$5,622

$4,640

-33.2%

-19.1%





Subaru

$1,272

$1,765

$1,275

-27.9%

-0.2%





Toyota

$2,476

$2,419

$2,774

2.4%

-10.7%





Volkswagen Group

$4,001

$4,480

$4,001

-10.7%

0.0%





Industry

$3,102

$4,297

$3,424

-27.8%

-9.4%







-$1,195



-$322









 

 

Incentives as % of ATP









Manufacturer

Apr 2021 Forecast

Apr 2020 Actual

Mar 2021 Actual

YOY

MOM





BMW

7.8%

10.3%

8.4%

-24.6%

-7.8%





Daimler

6.9%

12.1%

6.9%

-42.5%

0.7%





Ford

6.7%

10.2%

6.9%

-34.1%

-2.8%





GM

10.9%

14.1%

11.7%

-22.4%

-6.6%





Honda

7.3%

9.4%

7.6%

-22.2%

-3.0%





Hyundai

8.3%

9.8%

8.7%

-15.8%

-4.8%





Kia

9.2%

15.6%

10.0%

-41.5%

-8.2%





Nissan

10.1%

16.4%

11.3%

-38.5%

-10.6%





Stellantis

8.5%

13.2%

10.8%

-36.1%

-22.0%





Subaru

4.2%

5.7%

4.2%

-26.2%

-0.3%





Toyota

7.2%

7.1%

8.1%

1.4%

-11.1%





Volkswagen Group

9.0%

10.7%

9.1%

-15.9%

-0.7%





Industry

8.4%

11.6%

9.2%

-27.8%

-9.2%





















Revenue









Manufacturer

Apr 2021 Forecast

Apr 2020 Actual

Mar 2021 Actual

YOY

MOM





Industry

$52,080,395,420

$26,415,189,900

$59,729,977,426

97.2%

-12.8%





(Note: This forecast is based solely on TrueCar, Inc.'s analysis of industry sales trends and conditions and is not a projection of TrueCar, Inc.'s operations.)

