SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE), the most efficient and transparent online destination to find a car, forecasts total new vehicle sales will reach 1,402,135 units in April 2021, up 97% from a year ago and down 12.6% from March 2021, when adjusted for the same number of selling days. This month's seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR) for total light vehicle sales is an estimated 17.1 million, bouncing back from 8.7 million SAAR in April 2020. Excluding fleet sales, TrueCar expects U.S. retail deliveries of new cars and light trucks to be 1,259,036 units, an increase of 94.5% from a year ago and a decrease of 11.8% from March 2021, when adjusted for the same number of selling days.
"April of last year was the first full month of COVID-19's impact on the day-to-day lives of Americans and the economy, and saw vehicle sales plummet to the lowest point during the pandemic. Despite the inventory challenges that linger, seeing total and retail sales up nearly 100% in one year is a hopeful and exciting milestone for the auto industry and economy," said Nick Woolard, Lead Industry Analyst at TrueCar.
"The domestics kicked up their 0% APR for 84-month sales promotions last April to spur demand which is why they were not down as much as others this time last year and are up double digits compared with most other brands that are up triple digits year-over-year," added Woolard.
"Inventory remains tight and incentives are down nearly 30% from last year so consumers need to be savvy and ready to make some concessions in order to find the car they want at the price they want to pay," said Valeri Tompkins, Senior Vice President of OEM Solutions at TrueCar. "Expanding the search criteria and removing filters will expand the options. And as used vehicle prices continue to rise and the gap between new and used vehicles continues to narrow, consumers should consider cross-shopping new and used to get the best value."
Additional Insights (forecast by TrueCar):
- Total retail sales for April 2021 are expected to be up 95% from a year ago and down 11.8% from March 2021 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.
- Fleet sales for April 2021 are expected to be up 125% from a year ago and down 20% from March 2021 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.
- Incentive spend is down 27.8% from last year and is the lowest since April 2016.
- Average transaction price is projected to be flat from a year ago and down 0.2% from March 2021.
- Total SAAR is expected to increase 97% from a year ago from 8.72 million units to 17.1 million units.
- Used vehicle sales for April 2021 are expected to reach 3.4 million, up 58% from a year ago and down 6% from March 2021.
- The average interest rate on new vehicles is 5.7% and the average interest rate on used vehicles is 8.4%.
- The average loan term on a new vehicle for April 2021 is 73 months and the average loan term on a used vehicle is 68 months.
Total Unit Sales
Manufacturer
Apr 2021 Forecast
Apr 2020 Actual
Mar 2021 Actual
YoY % Change
YoY % Change
MoM % Change
MoM % Change (Daily Selling Rate)
BMW
21,526
8,255
31,888
160.8%
160.8%
-32.5%
-32.5%
Daimler
20,230
11,278
24,651
79.4%
79.4%
-17.9%
-17.9%
Ford
193,297
119,591
213,300
61.6%
61.6%
-9.4%
-9.4%
GM
197,754
137,573
245,606
43.7%
43.7%
-19.5%
-19.5%
Honda
146,576
57,751
148,538
153.8%
153.8%
-1.3%
-1.3%
Hyundai
72,732
34,774
78,409
109.2%
109.2%
-7.2%
-7.2%
Kia
48,548
31,705
66,523
53.1%
53.1%
-27.0%
-27.0%
Nissan
95,624
46,689
128,334
104.8%
104.8%
-25.5%
-25.5%
Stellantis
153,837
92,053
183,333
67.1%
67.1%
-16.1%
-16.1%
Subaru
77,491
30,620
65,726
153.1%
153.1%
17.9%
17.9%
Tesla
28,521
6,200
23,050
360.0%
360.0%
23.7%
23.7%
Toyota
229,351
85,163
256,485
169.3%
169.3%
-10.6%
-10.6%
Volkswagen Group
59,552
28,347
70,276
110.1%
110.1%
-15.3%
-15.3%
Industry
1,402,135
710,827
1,604,983
97.3%
97.3%
-12.6%
-12.6%
Retail Unit Sales
Manufacturer
Apr 2021 Forecast
Apr 2020 Actual
Mar 2021 Actual
YoY % Change
YoY % Change
MoM % Change
MoM % Change (Daily Selling Rate)
BMW
21,212
8,108
31,340
161.6%
161.6%
-32.3%
-32.3%
Daimler
18,955
10,684
24,147
77.4%
77.4%
-21.5%
-21.5%
Ford
144,336
96,580
173,386
49.4%
49.4%
-16.8%
-16.8%
GM
171,110
121,681
213,654
40.6%
40.6%
-19.9%
-19.9%
Honda
145,611
57,301
147,917
154.1%
154.1%
-1.6%
-1.6%
Hyundai
69,752
33,984
75,339
105.3%
105.3%
-7.4%
-7.4%
Kia
47,644
30,898
64,048
54.2%
54.2%
-25.6%
-25.6%
Nissan
80,001
39,648
105,841
101.8%
101.8%
-24.4%
-24.4%
Stellantis
137,611
82,948
151,435
65.9%
65.9%
-9.1%
-9.1%
Subaru
75,607
29,741
63,276
154.2%
154.2%
19.5%
19.5%
Tesla
28,415
6,200
23,042
358.3%
358.3%
23.3%
23.3%
Toyota
209,026
81,857
226,861
155.4%
155.4%
-7.9%
-7.9%
Volkswagen Group
58,990
28,085
69,254
110.0%
110.0%
-14.8%
-14.8%
Industry
1,259,036
647,164
1,427,357
94.5%
94.5%
-11.8%
-11.8%
Fleet Unit Sales
Manufacturer
Apr 2021 Forecast
Apr 2020 Actual
Mar 2021 Actual
YoY % Change
YoY % Change
MoM % Change
MoM % Change (Daily Selling Rate)
BMW
314
147
548
114.4%
114.4%
-42.6%
-42.6%
Daimler
1,275
594
504
114.4%
114.4%
152.8%
152.8%
Ford
48,961
23,011
39,914
112.8%
112.8%
22.7%
22.7%
GM
26,644
15,892
31,952
67.7%
67.7%
-16.6%
-16.6%
Honda
965
450
621
114.4%
114.4%
55.4%
55.4%
Hyundai
2,980
790
3,070
277.2%
277.2%
-2.9%
-2.9%
Kia
904
807
2,475
12.0%
12.0%
-63.5%
-63.5%
Nissan
15,623
7,041
22,493
121.9%
121.9%
-30.5%
-30.5%
Stellantis
16,226
9,105
31,898
78.2%
78.2%
-49.1%
-49.1%
Subaru
1,884
879
2,450
114.4%
114.4%
-23.1%
-23.1%
Tesla
106
-
8
1255.1%
1255.1%
Toyota
20,325
3,306
29,624
514.8%
514.8%
-31.4%
-31.4%
Volkswagen Group
562
262
1,022
114.4%
114.4%
-45.1%
-45.1%
Industry
143,098
63,663
177,626
124.8%
124.8%
-19.4%
-19.4%
Fleet Penetration
Manufacturer
Apr 2021 Forecast
Apr 2020 Actual
Mar 2021 Actual
YoY % Change
MoM % Change
BMW
1.5%
1.8%
1.7%
-17.8%
-15.0%
Daimler
6.3%
5.3%
2.0%
19.5%
208.0%
Ford
25.3%
19.2%
18.7%
31.6%
35.4%
GM
13.5%
11.6%
13.0%
16.6%
3.6%
Honda
0.7%
0.8%
0.4%
-15.5%
57.5%
Hyundai
4.1%
2.3%
3.9%
80.3%
4.7%
Kia
1.9%
2.5%
3.7%
-26.8%
-49.9%
Nissan
16.3%
15.1%
17.5%
8.3%
-6.8%
Stellantis
10.5%
9.9%
17.4%
6.6%
-39.4%
Subaru
2.4%
2.9%
3.7%
-15.3%
-34.8%
Tesla
0.4%
0.0%
0.0%
995.1%
Toyota
8.9%
3.9%
11.6%
128.3%
-23.3%
Volkswagen Group
0.9%
0.9%
1.5%
2.1%
-35.2%
Industry
10.2%
9.0%
11.1%
14.0%
-7.8%
Total Market Share
Manufacturer
Apr 2021 Forecast
Apr 2020 Actual
Mar 2021 Actual
BMW
1.5%
1.2%
2.0%
Daimler
1.4%
1.6%
1.5%
Ford
13.8%
16.8%
13.3%
GM
14.1%
19.4%
15.3%
Honda
10.5%
8.1%
9.3%
Hyundai
5.2%
4.9%
4.9%
Kia
3.5%
4.5%
4.1%
Nissan
6.8%
6.6%
8.0%
Stellantis
11.0%
13.0%
11.4%
Subaru
5.5%
4.3%
4.1%
Tesla
2.0%
0.9%
1.4%
Toyota
16.4%
12.0%
16.0%
Volkswagen Group
4.2%
4.0%
4.4%
95.9%
97.1%
95.7%
Retail Market Share
Manufacturer
Apr 2021 Forecast
Apr 2020 Actual
Mar 2021 Actual
BMW
1.7%
1.3%
2.2%
Daimler
1.5%
1.7%
1.7%
Ford
11.5%
14.9%
12.1%
GM
13.6%
18.8%
15.0%
Honda
11.6%
8.9%
10.4%
Hyundai
5.5%
5.3%
5.3%
Kia
3.8%
4.8%
4.5%
Nissan
6.4%
6.1%
7.4%
Stellantis
10.9%
12.8%
10.6%
Subaru
6.0%
4.6%
4.4%
Tesla
2.3%
1.0%
1.6%
Toyota
16.6%
12.6%
15.9%
Volkswagen Group
4.7%
4.3%
4.9%
96.0%
97.0%
95.9%
ATP
Manufacturer
Apr 2021 Forecast
Apr 2020 Actual
Mar 2021 Actual
YOY
MOM
BMW
$58,542
$58,415
$59,151
0.2%
-1.0%
Daimler
$60,307
$60,359
$61,211
-0.1%
-1.5%
Ford
$43,808
$43,335
$44,143
1.1%
-0.8%
GM
$42,981
$41,246
$41,335
4.2%
4.0%
Honda
$31,280
$29,960
$31,519
4.4%
-0.8%
Hyundai
$28,864
$27,742
$29,186
4.0%
-1.1%
Kia
$28,511
$25,671
$28,248
11.1%
0.9%
Nissan
$30,217
$29,127
$29,520
3.7%
2.4%
Stellantis
$44,386
$42,491
$42,777
4.5%
3.8%
Subaru
$30,408
$31,118
$30,382
-2.3%
0.1%
Toyota
$34,500
$34,159
$34,361
1.0%
0.4%
Volkswagen Group
$44,401
$41,836
$44,103
6.1%
0.7%
Industry
$37,144
$37,161
$37,215
0.0%
-0.2%
-$17.6
-$72
Incentives
Manufacturer
Apr 2021 Forecast
Apr 2020 Actual
Mar 2021 Actual
YOY
MOM
BMW
$4,559
$6,031
$4,997
-24.4%
-8.8%
Daimler
$4,187
$7,289
$4,221
-42.6%
-0.8%
Ford
$2,935
$4,406
$3,042
-33.4%
-3.5%
GM
$4,699
$5,809
$4,836
-19.1%
-2.8%
Honda
$2,294
$2,825
$2,382
-18.8%
-3.7%
Hyundai
$2,392
$2,731
$2,541
-12.4%
-5.8%
Kia
$2,609
$4,016
$2,817
-35.0%
-7.4%
Nissan
$3,047
$4,774
$3,331
-36.2%
-8.5%
Stellantis
$3,753
$5,622
$4,640
-33.2%
-19.1%
Subaru
$1,272
$1,765
$1,275
-27.9%
-0.2%
Toyota
$2,476
$2,419
$2,774
2.4%
-10.7%
Volkswagen Group
$4,001
$4,480
$4,001
-10.7%
0.0%
Industry
$3,102
$4,297
$3,424
-27.8%
-9.4%
-$1,195
-$322
Incentives as % of ATP
Manufacturer
Apr 2021 Forecast
Apr 2020 Actual
Mar 2021 Actual
YOY
MOM
BMW
7.8%
10.3%
8.4%
-24.6%
-7.8%
Daimler
6.9%
12.1%
6.9%
-42.5%
0.7%
Ford
6.7%
10.2%
6.9%
-34.1%
-2.8%
GM
10.9%
14.1%
11.7%
-22.4%
-6.6%
Honda
7.3%
9.4%
7.6%
-22.2%
-3.0%
Hyundai
8.3%
9.8%
8.7%
-15.8%
-4.8%
Kia
9.2%
15.6%
10.0%
-41.5%
-8.2%
Nissan
10.1%
16.4%
11.3%
-38.5%
-10.6%
Stellantis
8.5%
13.2%
10.8%
-36.1%
-22.0%
Subaru
4.2%
5.7%
4.2%
-26.2%
-0.3%
Toyota
7.2%
7.1%
8.1%
1.4%
-11.1%
Volkswagen Group
9.0%
10.7%
9.1%
-15.9%
-0.7%
Industry
8.4%
11.6%
9.2%
-27.8%
-9.2%
Revenue
Manufacturer
Apr 2021 Forecast
Apr 2020 Actual
Mar 2021 Actual
YOY
MOM
Industry
$52,080,395,420
$26,415,189,900
$59,729,977,426
97.2%
-12.8%
(Note: This forecast is based solely on TrueCar, Inc.'s analysis of industry sales trends and conditions and is not a projection of TrueCar, Inc.'s operations.)
About TrueCar
TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that enables car buyers to connect to our nationwide network of Certified Dealers. We are building the industry's most personalized and efficient car buying experience as we seek to bring more of the purchasing process online. Consumers who visit our marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings, and market context on new and used cars – all with a clear view of what's a great deal. When they are ready, TrueCar will enable them to connect with a local Certified Dealer who shares in our belief that truth, transparency, and fairness are the foundation of a great car buying experience. As part of our marketplace, TrueCar powers car-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including AARP, Sam's Club, and American Express. Nearly half of all new-car buyers engage with TrueCar powered sites, where they buy smarter and drive happier. TrueCar is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, with an office in Austin, Texas.
For more information, please visit www.truecar.com, and follow us on Facebook or Twitter. TrueCar media line: +1-844-469-8442 (US toll-free) | Email: pr@truecar.com
