TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a United States-based leading medical cannabis company, announced today that CEO Kim Rivers will be speaking at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, Thursday, February 25, 2020, at 3:05 p.m. EST. The conference will feature an interactive forum of live presentations from top CEOs, investors, and leaders in the cannabis space.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is primarily a vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" company in the U.S. and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida. Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also operates in California, Massachusetts and Connecticut. Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol TCNNF.

