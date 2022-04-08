Brian Nachlas, with years of industry marketing experience, has been appointed CMO for Truly Title to usher in an innovative growth strategy.
AUSTIN, Texas, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Truly Title, a leading provider of technically advanced title insurance and escrow services, today announced that Brian Nachlas will join the company as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) effective immediately. As CMO, Nachlas will be responsible for developing and executing on strategies that build the Truly Title brand and help drive growth.
"The massive shift in the market is requiring innovation and automation in marketing. Each real estate agent is competing with space online and can very easily fall into the abyss," said Brian Nachlas. "Truly Title has pioneered the appeal of a top end advertising agency with the best in real estate technologies. I am excited to help steer tomorrow's ideas in everything we coach on today. This truly is a next-level Title Company."
Nachlas brings with him over two decades of marketing, branding, lead generation, and entrepreneurial experience. He most recently served as the Marketing and Technology Director for a national title insurance company focused on creating a better closing experience for all parties, where he played a critical role in marketing its services and rebranding its corporate identity and website. Prior to that Brian served as Chief Marketing Officer for one of the largest mortgage companies in the country.
"Brian is a great addition for Truly and brings so much value and foresight, not only for our internal needs, but for those of our clients" said Michael Tafoya, Chief Executive Officer of Truly Title. "His in depth knowledge of today's marketing techniques and technology are a game changer for our team." concluded Tafoya.
Nachlas will serve on the executive leadership team and assist with overall growth of the Truly Title Brand. His focus will be on generating enterprise demand, expanding total addressable market, highlighting Truly Title's technology innovations, and curating engaging content for customers and clients.
