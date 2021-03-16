MAGNOLIA, Texas, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trusted Visions continues to grow adding their third recruiter to the team in less than a year. This news comes after celebrating a record-breaking year in recruited GDC. Shaun Rose joins the Trusted Visions team with over 18-years' experience in the financial services industry. Having successful years with Raymond James and Royal Alliance, Shaun has worked with some of the largest OSJ/Enterprises and has made a name for himself throughout his storied tenure.
Founder of Trusted Visions Placement and Consulting Jeremy Belfiore had this to say regarding Shaun joining the team: "I have known Shaun both personally and professionally for over 10 years and he is a perfect fit for what we have built at Trusted Visions. The level of honesty, ethics, and integrity that Shaun holds himself to when working with financial advisors has helped him in achieving the great success he has experienced throughout his career. Shaun is a team player, always willing to assist other members of the team no matter what. I am proud and honored that Shaun chose Trusted Visions. He is and will continue to be a valued member of the team and a tremendous asset." When Shaun was asked why he chose Trusted Visions he said, "The values, principles, and core beliefs of Trusted Visions align with my vision to provide unbiased consultation to financial advisors seeking a new broker-dealer relationship."
When asked about the addition of three recruiters to the Trusted Visions team in less than a year, Jeremy said, "We have seen an extremely robust pipeline which is growing at a rapid pace. To ensure we continue to separate ourselves from other recruiting firms it is vital we add experienced, like-minded professionals like Shaun to our team to meet the needs of our clients. I have always had the vision to build a team of great professionals that instill the same level of integrity and honesty as I have throughout my career. We want to be a bridgeway for financial services professionals that don't want to reinvent the wheel by having to start their own firm."
