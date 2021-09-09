SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Artha Solutions, a leading data technology and business consulting firm, today announced that Talend has awarded the company a Platinum Partner designation. Becoming a Talend Platinum Partner required Artha to deliver on several key benchmarks covering a range of implementation, certifications, and sales and marketing measures.
"Delivering the best data management solutions to our customers requires bringing together the best technologies available and Talend certainly has been dominating the cloud data integration space and our customers' implementation efforts," stated Srinivas Poddutoori, Artha Solutions Executive Vice President. "Our customers have invested serious budgets into the cloud integration efforts and by immersing ourselves in Talend's capabilities and benefits, we can help them make the most of that investment."
"Talend is pleased to extend the status of Platinum Partner to Artha for their dedication to helping their customers maximize their investments in Talend solutions," stated Rolf Heims, Global Head of Business Development and Channels Chief at Talend. "Our Platinum Partners demonstrate extensive exceptional innovation and deep understanding of Talend solutions and are able to translate that into value for our customers worldwide."
From its six global offices, Artha helps companies build and execute data strategies and deploy solutions for data integration, data warehousing, database design, business intelligence, and cloud migration. In 2020, Artha was named a Systems Integration Partner of the Year by Talend, a global leader in data integration and data integrity.
ABOUT ARTHA SOLUTIONS
Artha Solutions is a premier data management solutions company focused on generating business value through data-driven business strategy and technology implementation. Artha brings experienced experts combined with best-in-class technology to solve complex business issues across a variety of industries including finance, healthcare, retail, utilities/telecom, hospitality, and more. Founded a decade ago, Artha excels in business and data consulting, data strategy, governance, MDM, and analytics. Artha, with its award-winning expertise in building big data solutions, on-premises and in the cloud, is unparalleled for a firm its age. Artha partners with several leading technology companies including Talend, Pyramid Analytics, Jaspersoft, Cloudera, Snowflake, Kinaxis, Denodo, Amurta, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure, and several other leading tool and technology providers to address customers' data-driven initiatives. For additional information, please visit Artha Solutions at https://www.thinkartha.com/.
ABOUT TALEND
Talend (NASDAQ: TLND), a leader in data integration and data integrity, is changing the way the world makes decisions. Talend Data Fabric is the only platform that brings together all the data integration and governance capabilities, to simplify every aspect of working with data. Talend delivers complete, clean, and uncompromised data in real-time to all. This unified approach to data has made it possible to create the Talend Trust Score™, an industry-first innovation that instantly assesses the reliability of any data set to bring clarity and confidence to every decision. Over 6,500 customers across the globe have chosen Talend to run their businesses on trusted data. Talend is recognized as a leader in its field by leading analyst firms and industry media. For more information, please visit http://www.talend.com
