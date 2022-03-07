SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TTI Success Insights, Ltd. is excited to announce the appointment of 3 new members to its Board of Directors. This brings the total number of board members to 8.
The 3 new members are as follows: Kathleen Duffy, President & CEO of the Duffy Group; Catharine Eckstein, Founder and CEO of Cornerstone CMO; and Cindie Hubiak, former President and CEO of the Arizona Society of CPAs. These three outstanding individuals were chosen for their respective expertise in their related fields, and their active contributions to shaping the future of TTI Success Insights' organization will be immeasurable.
TTI Success Insights' President Ron Price said "There is a tremendous amount of enthusiasm among our staff regarding our new board members." Price added: "We believe they will contribute significantly to our future success because of the diversity of perspectives, the breadth of expertise, and the network of relationships they bring to this role."
Kathleen Duffy's commitment to serving candidates and clients inspired her to develop an innovative model called Recruitment Research, which enables the Duffy Group to harness marketplace intelligence. This expertise has made her a perfect addition to the TTI SI Board of Directors, where she will share insights on business and HR-related topics. She is passionate about working with people and helping entrepreneurs discover their potential.
Catharine Eckstein leads Cornerstone CMO, an organization that helps businesses develop a compelling strategy and strong systems of accountability and measurement to ensure the attainment of strategic vision. She has over 25 years of leadership experience with organizations ranging from startups, to global Fortune 500 companies, across a variety of industries. Cathy's organizational experience and marketing skills have made her a fantastic addition to the TTI SI Board of Directors.
Cindie Hubiak is the former President and CEO of the Arizona Society of CPAs. Since retiring in 2020, she has made her impact as a Senior Executive specializing in Board Governance, Strategy, Financial Management, Human Resources, and Consulting for a variety of for-profit and nonprofit organizations. Her experience serving on three corporate boards has made her a welcome choice to join TTI Success Insights' Board of Directors.
Cindie Hubiak shared "TTI Success Insights is positioned for substantial growth in the coming years and I'm grateful for the opportunity to serve with my colleagues on the board."
TTI Success Insights, Ltd. is a 35-year-old leader in the assessment industry, with over 35 million assessments delivered in over 117 countries in 40 languages. Their research and development, customer service, and employer experience reputation has garnered multiple awards around the world. They are continually recognized as one of the top 20 assessment companies by Training Industry Magazine and as a "Best Place to Work in Arizona" by AZCentral.com. For more information about the company, visit http://www.ttisi.com.
