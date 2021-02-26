BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TTR Sotheby's International Realty is pleased to welcome back Donna Leanos to its Bethesda, Maryland brokerage office.
Regarded as one of the top real estate agents in the Washington Metropolitan Area, Leanos delivers over 25 years of experience to TTR Sotheby's International Realty, including deep market expertise in the region's most desirable submarkets.
"I am thrilled to have received an incredibly warm welcome back to TTR Sotheby's International Realty," says Leanos.
"I look forward to serving my clients and the community under this fabulous brand."
A graduate of Georgetown University, Leanos prides herself on delivering exceptional service to a diverse spectrum of clients both in the Washington Metropolitan Area and beyond.
From institutional investors seeking large-scale commercial properties to first-time home buyers seeking their first single family home, Leanos draws on her strong technical background and business acumen as a distinct competitive edge.
In addition, as co-chair and contributor to the Georgetown House Tour and supporter of Georgetown's St. John's Episcopal Church community outreach program, Leanos prides herself on her commitment to the communities in which she lives and serves.
"We are so pleased to have Donna rejoin our firm," says Marcus Jaffe, Managing Broker of TTR Sotheby's International Realty's Bethesda, Maryland brokerage office.
"Donna is an exceptional talent, and it is a great compliment to have her in this office — she has an extraordinary set of skills, which is a great benefit to her clients."
After a short stint at real estate firm Compass, Leanos joins TTR Sotheby's International Realty following its most successful year to date, with over $4 Billion in closed sales for the year ending 2020.
In addition, Leanos joins an elite cohort of the region's finest real estate professionals at TTR Sotheby's International Realty's Bethesda, Maryland brokerage office.
"Donna is a model agent for our growing firm," says Mark C. Lowham, CEO and Managing Partner at TTR Sotheby's International Realty.
"As one of the Washington region's most respected agents, Donna will offer clients and colleagues alike with the tools they need to navigate one of the country's most competitive markets."
About TTR Sotheby's International Realty
TTR Sotheby's International Realty is regarded as one of the highest-performing real estate firms in the United States. With nine offices and over 500 real estate associates, our commitment to professional service, flawless integrity, and community leadership allowed us to capture more than $4 Billion in closed sales in 2020 while also serving as one of the Washington Metropolitan Area's foremost leaders in corporate philanthropy. To learn more, visit us at ttrsir.com.
