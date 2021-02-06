WASHINGTON, Feb. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TTR Sotheby's International Realty is pleased to welcome David DeSantis to its Downtown Washington, D.C. brokerage office.
A Partner, Managing Broker, and top-performing Real Estate Agent at TTR Sotheby's International Realty since 2007, DeSantis will serve as Managing Broker of the Downtown Washington, D.C. brokerage office.
Prior to his affiliation with TTR Sotheby's International Realty, DeSantis served as Vice President of Sales and Marketing for PN Hoffman, one of Washington, D.C.'s preeminent builder of luxury multifamily housing and mixed-use property, and Vice President of Business Development at the Charles E. Smith Companies, now known as JBG Smith.
"I'm thrilled to join my colleagues at our Downtown brokerage," says DeSantis, who — prior to his foray into real estate — spent over a decade in public service and advocacy culminating as a senior staff member of the Federal Trade Commission during the Clinton administration.
"As a Partner at TTR Sotheby's International Realty, I pride myself on delivering extraordinary service to my colleagues and peers, and am excited for the opportunity to be hands on in the dynamic downtown market."
Following its most successful year to date, with over $4 Billion in closed real estate sales in 2020, TTR Sotheby's International Realty's commitment to the Washington, D.C. marketplace remains as strong as ever.
"We are thrilled to have David at the helm of our Downtown Washington D.C. brokerage office," says Mark C. Lowham, CEO and Managing Partner of TTR Sotheby's International Realty.
"With the power of the TTR Sotheby's International Realty brand — coupled with David's enthusiasm and experience in the industry — we are excited for the opportunities that lie ahead."
About TTR Sotheby's International Realty
TTR Sotheby's International Realty is regarded as one of the highest-performing real estate firms in the United States. With nine offices and over 500 real estate associates, our commitment to professional service, flawless integrity, and community leadership allowed us to capture more than $4 Billion in closed sales in 2020 while also serving as one of the Washington Metropolitan Area's foremost leaders in corporate philanthropy. To learn more, visit us at ttrsir.com.
Byron Hughey, TTR Sotheby's International Realty, +1 (703) 447-1992, bhughey@ttrsir.com
