PHOENIX, Ariz., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tucker Hill Air, Plumbing & Electric, a commercial and residential plumbing and HVAC service provider, recently bought Phoenix-based Simple Home Comfort, LLC.
Tyler Stettler founded Simple Home Comfort, LLC in 2015 to offer heating and cooling services to residents of Phoenix, AZ and surrounding areas.
Speaking about the acquisition, Tucker Hill CEO Jeremy Prevost said, "Early on in our acquisition efforts, we noticed and admired the honest and professional business practices of Simple Home Comfort, LLC. And so we decided to start a conversation with Tyler Stettler about a potential acquisition." Prevost continues, "In talks with Tyler, we saw how transparent they were as a business and how committed they were to serving the local Phoenix area. We've both come to realize that this acquisition is the right next step for both businesses and we plan to continue faithfully serving all of our customers."
Tucker Hill Air Plumbing, & Electric has successfully acquired numerous local home service businesses, such as Air McConnell, LLC and Minuteman Home Services, and is actively working towards its expansion goals.
Explaining why he decided to sell Simple Home Comfort, LLC to Tucker Hill Air, Plumbing & Electric, Stettler said, "I chose Tucker Hill because I know they will take care of my clients and friends with the same honesty and commitment that has made Simple Home Comfort, LLC what it is today. We agree on the need to have an honest business philosophy and I truly believe they're a great group who can handle any cooling or heating issue."
To celebrate the acquisition and rewards its customers, Simple Home Comfort, LLC has prepaid a year of Tucker Hill Club Preventative Maintenance services, which include one pre-season A/C tune-up and inspection, one heating tune-up and inspection, one annual water heater sediment flush and safety check, and one annual electrical system and main panel review. The total value of this offer is $476.
To learn more about Simple Home Comfort, LLC, visit https://simplehomecomfortaz.com/.
To learn more about Tucker Hill Air, Plumbing & Electric, visit https://tuckerhillaz.com/.
About Tucker Hill Air, Plumbing & Electric: Tucker Hill Air, Plumbing & Electric is the industry leader in the Phoenix market for light commercial and residential HVAC, plumbing and electrical services. The company's licensed, bonded and insured technicians are available 24/7 and are highly trained, experienced and have passed a background check. Tucker Hill Air, Plumbing & Electric specializes in residential and commercial maintenance, repairs and installation of all air conditioning, heating, plumbing and electrical systems. The company is committed to industry leading customer service and provides daily training for both technicians and office staff. Tucker Hill Air, Plumbing & Electric is dedicated to serving seniors with honesty and professionalism.
