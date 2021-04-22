PHOENIX, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tucker Hill Air, Plumbing & Electric, a commercial and residential plumbing and HVAC service provider, has acquired Air McConnell, LLC, a family-owned HVAC service provider located in Gilbert, Arizona.
Earlier this year, Tucker Hill Air, Plumbing & Electric announced its focus for 2021 on acquiring local home service companies with annual revenues between $1M and $20M. The decision to acquire Air McConnell, LLC is in line with Tucker Hill's current expansion goals.
Speaking of the acquisition, Tucker Hill Air, Plumbing & Electric CEO Jeremy Prevost said, "We are thrilled to welcome Air McConnell, LLC into the Tucker Hill family. Their outstanding reputation was built over the course of many years, providing honest and reliable service to the local community." Prevost adds, "We are honored to serve their clients' HVAC, plumbing and electrical needs, and look forward to building Tucker Hill Air, Plumbing & Electric into Arizona's most trusted home service provider."
Air McConnell was founded in 2008 by Derek and Colleen McConnell and operated as a family-owned business until its acquisition by Tucker Hill Air, Plumbing & Electric in April of 2021. Air McConnell, LLC provided HVAC services to residential and commercial clients in Gilbert, AZ and surrounding areas.
Air McConnell, LLC Founder Derek McConnell said, "Colleen and I were impressed by Tucker Hill's dedication to serving local residents and business owners with honesty and professionalism, and we have complete faith in their ability to serve our loyal customers for years to come."
About Tucker Hill Air, Plumbing & Electric: Tucker Hill Air, Plumbing & Electric is the industry leader in the Phoenix market for light commercial and residential HVAC, plumbing and electrical services. The company's licensed, bonded and insured technicians are available 24/7 and are highly trained, experienced and have passed a background check. Tucker Hill Air, Plumbing & Electric specializes in residential and commercial maintenance, repairs and installation of all air conditioning, heating, plumbing and electrical systems. The company is committed to industry leading customer service and provides daily training for both technicians and office staff. Tucker Hill Air, Plumbing & Electric is dedicated to serving seniors with honesty and professionalism.
