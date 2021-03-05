PHOENIX, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tucker Hill Air, Plumbing, & Electric, a leading provider of home services in the Phoenix, Arizona market, announced today the company's focus for 2021 on acquiring local companies providing plumbing, HVAC, and electrical home services.
The Tucker Hill executive team is actively seeking to connect with owners of home services companies with annual revenues from $1M to $20M to discuss acquisition opportunities.
Speaking about the company's new focus, Tucker Hill CEO Jeremy Prevost says, "The company has grown at a healthy rate over the past few years, enabling us to consider other avenues of expansion, such as an acquisition."
Prevost continues, "We are interested in companies that don't offer any new construction or home warranty services, to keep in line with Tucker Hill's current service offerings and business goals."
During an acquisition, the Tucker Hill management team strives to make a smooth transition in ownership and maintains a strong relationship with the previous owners once the transaction has been completed. New Tucker Hill employees receive a warm welcome and are oftentimes promoted to senior positions, depending on their experience and the availability of new positions.
Tucker Hill General Manager Ian Williams says, "Our team has many years of experience welcoming new employees from acquisitions. Their satisfaction during the process is our top priority."
Tucker Hill is an industry-leading home service provider with the experience and resources necessary to acquire other home service businesses. With every acquisition, Prevost and Williams support the growth of healthy businesses and ensure local customers receive the highest quality of service at competitive prices.
To learn more about Tucker Hill or to speak to Jeremy Prevost about selling your business, visit http://www.TuckerHillAZ.com.
About Tucker Hill: Tucker Hill is the industry leader in the Phoenix market for light commercial and residential HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services. Tucker Hill employs licensed, bonded and insured technicians are available 24/7 and are highly trained, background checked and experienced. Tucker Hill specializes in residential and commercial maintenance, repairs, and installation for all of your air conditioning, heating, plumbing and electrical systems. Tucker Hill is committed to industry leading customer service with daily training for both technicians and office staff. Tucker Hill Air, Plumbing & Electric protects and serves the seniors in all the areas it services.
Media Contact
Charlotte Allen, Big Chief Creative Media, +1 7147942226, charlotte@bigchiefcreative.com
SOURCE Tucker Hill Air, Plumbing & Electric