PHOENIX, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tucker Hill Air, Plumbing, & Electrical, a commercial and residential plumbing, electric and HVAC service provider, recently acquired Minuteman Home Services.
Speaking about the acquisition, Tucker Hill General Manager Ian Williams said, "It's an honor and privilege to be able to serve the customers of Minuteman Home Services and to continue on growing as a business."
The acquisition will not result in any immediate changes to the business or operations of Minuteman Home Services and all customers can continue to expect the highest quality of plumbing, electrical and HVAC services.
Minuteman Home Services was founded by Ernie Merrill in 1980 with a desire to provide the residents of Mesa, Arizona, and surrounding areas with professional home services at unbeatable prices. Under new ownership, the company's commitment to excellence and professionalism will remain unchanged and steadfast.
"I'm excited to entrust Tucker Hill Air, Plumbing and Electrical with the ownership of Minuteman Home Services," said Merrill. "I'm confident that the business will continue to flourish and faithfully serve our loyal customers."
Tucker Hill CEO Jeremy Prevost has decades of experience in the home service industry and has helped numerous businesses grow and prosper. His commitment to building businesses that offer quality service, industry leading customer services, at competitive prices will help Minuteman Home Services reach more customers and expand the business.
According to Prevost, "The acquisition of Minuteman Home Services is an opportunity for us to enter the Phoenix market. Tucker Hill now has a competitive advantage in expanding its reach and growing as a business. Minuteman's loyal customer base will help facilitate the entrance of Tucker Hill into the Mesa, AZ market."
About Tucker Hill: Tucker Hill is the industry leader in the Phoenix market for light commercial and residential HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services. Tucker Hill employs licensed, bonded and insured technicians are available 24/7 and are highly trained, background checked and experienced. Tucker Hill specializes in residential and commercial maintenance, repairs, and installation for all of your air conditioning, heating, plumbing and electrical systems. Tucker Hill is committed to industry leading customer service with daily training for both technicians and office staff. Tucker Hill Air, Plumbing & Electric protects and serves the seniors in all the areas it services.
