VANCOUVER, BC, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The TUEX Foundation is proud to announce our partnership with Geenees, a for-profit technology platform that allows donors to anonymously donate products and services to refugee families in need across Canada.

Through this partnership, the TUEX Foundation will fund a tutor for a family member in the Geenees program for every donation that is $100 in value (4 english tutoring lessons). TUEX will also give 1% of the donation to the TUEX Foundation.

Alfred Chien, Co-Founder and CEO of TUEX Education, is excited about the potential reach to local families through this partnership with Geenees. "The TUEX Foundation and Geenees share many of the same values, including helping families in need. I am looking forward to how our foundations can work hand-in-hand to make a major difference in Vancouver and across Canada!"

To donate to this cause, simply download the Geenees - Gifts & Donations app on Google Play and the App Store, or access their web app here. Then select the family you would like to donate TUEX lessons to and then send the gift anonymously. For every $100 donated in value through the app, the TUEX Foundation will fund a tutor for that family member.

Media Contact:

Alfred Chien

TUEX Foundation

604-780-2681

313979@email4pr.com 

https://www.tuexfoundation.org/

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tuex-partners-with-geenees-to-help-refugee-families-in-vancouver-301328341.html

SOURCE TUEX Foundation

