The two companies shared a close relationship and strong commitment to doing good
PERHAM, Minn., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Tuffy's Treat Company announced today that it has acquired Finley's Barkery, a premium pet brand committed to bringing inclusion to the pet industry through offering employment and giving initiatives to individuals living with disabilities. The Finley's name and product lines will remain intact as will the brand's founding commitment to elevating people and pets around the country.
Finley's was launched in 2010 by Kyle and Angie Gallus, two former special education teachers who saw an opportunity to serve a greater purpose through pets. They created Finley's, named after their resilient rescue pup and CTO (Chief Treat Officer). What started based off of a classroom concept quickly grew into a respected pet treat brand that produced premium products while doing good in the community. Since 2016, Finley's has created over 9,000 hours of paid employment opportunities for people with disabilities through its ambassador initiative and donated over one hundred twenty thousand dollars to people and pets in need.
"At KLN Family Brands, it's part of our vision to better the world by caring for others," said Charlie Nelson, CEO of KLN Family Brands, the parent of Tuffy's Treat Company. "We have long admired the work that Angie and Kyle have done in utilizing the Finley's brand as a vehicle to provide paid employment opportunities for people with disabilities. Their mission based entrepreneurial spirit so closely aligns with our values that the opportunity to bring the Finley's brand under the KLN umbrella was a natural fit."
"Charlie Nelson and the entire team at KLN Family Brands have been tremendously supportive of Finley's," said co-founder Angie Gallus. "We are deeply humbled that what began as a dream to help those with disabilities will now be part of a company that shares our passion for pets and people. We couldn't ask for a better fit."
Finley's and Tuffy's Treat Company have enjoyed a strong contract manufacturing partnership that will be further bolstered by this acquisition. Additionally, the Finley's brand will benefit from Tuffy's organizational infrastructure and expansive channels of distribution.
Both Kyle and Angie Gallus will remain with the Finley's brand as employees of Tuffy's Treat Company. Kyle will serve as vice-president of Finley's brand development while Angie will take on the role of vice-president of Finley's mission advancement.
About Tuffy's Treat Company
Tuffy's Treat Company specializes in the manufacturing of dry and semi-moist dog and cat treats as well as wet canned dog and cat food. Tuffy's Treat Company operates a state-of-the-art facility in Delano, MN that is dedicated solely to the making of high quality pet treats and canned pet food. Tuffy's Treat Company, along with sister company Tuffy's Pet Foods, is family-owned and operated. With a continued focus on delivering the highest quality, they are best known for the production of NutriSource® products. Tuffy's Treat Company operates as a subsidiary of KLN Enterprises, Inc.
About KLN Family Brands
A third-generation family-owned company, KLN Family Brands is headquartered in Perham, MN and is comprised of a pet division consisting of Tuffy's Pet Foods and Tuffy's Treat Company, manufacturers of NutriSource®, and a candy and snack division known as Kenny's Candy & Confections. Tuffy's® has been proudly producing quality pet foods since 1964. Kenny's Candy & Confections, established in 1988, produces great snack brands that include Wiley Wallaby® and Sweet Chaos™. For more information on KLN Family Brands please visit http://www.klnfamilybrands.com.
####
Media Contact
Robb Leer, Tuffy's Treat Company, 6127010608, robbl@leercommunication.com
SOURCE Tuffy’s Treat Company