BROOKLYN, N.Y., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading independent DIY digital music distributor, TuneCore, has named Becky Sebber to the role of Chief Financial Officer. TuneCore is owned by Paris-based Believe, and together the companies provide support for artists at all stages of their careers. Sebber will report to Chief Operating Officer and Co-Head of TuneCore, Matt Barrington and be based out of TuneCore's Brooklyn headquarters.
Sebber comes to TuneCore from Conde Nast Entertainment where she was Vice President of Operations and Strategic Planning, overseeing Finance, Operations and Strategy for Conde Nast's TV, Film, and Digital Video division. She joined Conde Nast as VP of Finance and Planning in 2014. Prior to that, she was Vice President of Finance for Vevo, the world's leading music video network. Sebber was a key member of the finance team that launched Vevo in 2009, having spent several years at Universal Music Group, first in Global Finance and later on the Global Digital Initiatives team where Vevo was created.
At TuneCore, Sebber will oversee all Financial Operations across the company's central business units as well as its operations in 14 countries across 4 continents. She will work closely with TuneCore and Believe finance teams as the companies continue to leverage their relationship in order to maximize opportunities.
Said Barrington, "Becky brings with her a wealth of knowledge and a deep understanding of the technology and music worlds, exactly where TuneCore sits. Her experience speaks for itself and I'm looking forward to her leadership as the company grows."
Commented Sebber, "TuneCore is one of the most exciting companies in the music industry right now. The spirit of this company, its employees and its artists are truly inspirational and I'm excited to make an immediate meaningful contribution to TuneCore's growth."
About TuneCore
TuneCore is the global platform for independent musicians to build audiences and careers – with technology and services across distribution, publishing administration and a range of promotional services. TuneCore Music Distribution services help artists, labels and managers sell their music through Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, JioSaavn, Deezer, TikTok and more than 150 download and streaming stores worldwide, while retaining 100 percent of their sales revenue and rights for a low annual flat fee. TuneCore Music Publishing Administration assists songwriters by administering their compositions through licensing, registration, worldwide royalty collections, and placement opportunities in film, TV, commercials, video games and more. The TuneCore Artist Services portal offers a suite of tools and services that enable artists to promote their craft, connect with fans, and get their music heard. TuneCore, part of Believe, is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, with offices in Los Angeles, Nashville, Atlanta, and Austin, and global operations in the UK, Australia, Japan, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, India, Brazil as well as the LATAM, Africa and SEA markets. http://www.tunecore.com
About Believe
Believe is one of the world's leading digital music companies. Believe's mission is to develop independent artists and labels in the digital world. We accomplish our mission by providing them the solutions they need to grow their audience at each stage of their career and development. Believe's passionate team of digital music experts around the world leverages the Group's global technology platform to advise artists and labels, distribute and promote their music. Our 1,270 employees in more than 50 countries aim to support independent artists and labels with a unique digital expertise, respect, fairness and transparency. Believe offers its various solutions through a portfolio of brands including TuneCore, Believe Distribution Services, Nuclear Blast, Naïve, Groove Attack and AllPoints.
Media Contact
Maria Ho-Burge, TuneCore, +1 (917) 929-4888, maria@tunecore.com
SOURCE TuneCore