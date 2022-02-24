BROOKLYN, N.Y., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading independent DIY digital music distributor TuneCore, a division of global digital music company Paris-based Believe, has promoted Ace Elijah Burgess to the role of Senior Director of Engineering.
In his new role, Burgess will continue to oversee the team of software engineers that develops TuneCore's digital products and will focus on new innovative technology solutions aimed at bridging the unmet and evolving needs of today's DIY artists.
Commented Andreea Gleeson, Chief Executive Officer "Ace's contributions have been integral to the development and launch of TuneCore's new product and tech stack modernization. As a former songwriter, sound engineer and indie label founder, he deeply understands and cares about building innovative products that artists can't live without. I'm thrilled Ace will lead the engineering team as we move into the next phase of innovation at TuneCore."
Over the last year TuneCore has prioritized the launch of several first of their kind products including "TuneCore Rewards" and "TuneCore Certified" in March and "Social Platforms" in November. TuneCore has also been an early distribution partner for DSPs in their new programs, including "YouTube Shorts", Facebook's "Independent Artist Program", "Spotify Discovery Mode", Tidal's "Direct Artist Payments" and Twitch's "The Collective" as well as distribution to Peloton and Qobuz.
Said Burgess, "I've had an amazing journey here at TuneCore with the best team, and challenging tasks that make my work exciting. From royalty payments to distribution services, we are always seeking ways to be the best at what we do for the ultimate benefit of TuneCore artists. The impact we have had on the music industry and digital music distribution is my greatest reward, and I look forward to the many projects we have coming this year."
Before joining TuneCore in 2019, Burgess served as the Associate Director of Application Development Programs at Planned Parenthood Federation of America. In 2017, he founded the Brooklyn-based independent record label, Interline Records and served as president for two years. Ace has worked as a sound engineer for over 10 years at music festivals around the country. As a member of the American Association of Independent Music, he is an accomplished songwriter, having written songs for other artists as well as produced a handful of studio albums.
