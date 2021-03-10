SAN MATEO, Calif., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Turing Video, the Silicon Valley startup producing compliant AI-enabled COVID-19 workplace risk management solutions including the Turing Shield, today announced the launch of a distributor partnership with Tech Data, a global IT distributor and solutions aggregator. By leveraging the Tech Data presence in more than 100 countries, and its portfolio of 125,000+ IT reseller customers, Turing Video is positioned to rapidly accelerate their channel growth.
"Our more than 130 channel partners have contributed to more than 10,000 units of the Turing Shield deployed globally, over 20 million temperature scans, and nearly 100,000 potential COVID-19 cases identified for our clients. With Tech Data as a global partner, we'll be able to reach even more organizations and help protect their employees," said Nick Mirizzi, SVP Sales and Channel Alliances for Turing Video.
The Tech Data vertical industry reach, IoT solutions expertise, partner enablement through practice builder programs and demand generation support gives customers an edge as businesses adapt to new needs. Turing will be included in Tech Data's COVID-19 Response Solutions Catalog that enables partners to rapidly identify outcome-based solutions to help businesses reopen and support consumer and worker safety.
"Tech Data is committed to unleashing potential for clients with powerful technologies and relevant solutions. As a result of the pandemic, our partners need workplace products like Turing Shield as part of holistic solutions that enable safe working conditions and meet COVID-19 risk mitigation protocol and reporting requirements," said Cheryl Neal, Vice President Strategy and Vendor Acquisition at Tech Data. "The partnership with Turing Video continues to diversify our AI and IoT solutions. We're excited to add their solutions to our portfolio."
This new partnership is part of Turing's increasing focus on empowering its channel partners and resellers to help bring COVID-19 workplace solutions to customers faster. Now with more than 130 channel partners serving more than 150 of the Fortune 500, the Channel Partner Program is driving business forward in 2021. To learn more about the Turing Video Channel Partner Program, go to https://turingvideo.com/partners/partner-program-overview/ or call 866.339.4268.
About Turing Video: Turing Video was founded in the heart of Silicon Valley in 2017. Our team's vision is to utilize AI and robotics to bridge the space between security and technology to advance industries and human capabilities. At our very core, we develop complex, deep-learning machine learning models to integrate with industry-proven robotics, video analytics, and health solutions to create interconnected AI-enabled IoT (Internet of Things) solutions unlike any other in the world. Our diverse team of engineers and entrepreneurs create an environment rich in ideas, explorations, and solutions.
About Tech Data: Tech Data connects the world with the power of technology. Our end-to-end portfolio of products, services and solutions, highly specialized skills, and expertise in next-generation technologies enable channel partners to bring to market the products and solutions the world needs to connect, grow and advance. Tech Data is ranked No. 90 on the Fortune 500® and has been named one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for 11 straight years. To find out more, visit http://www.techdata.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Gigi Peterkin, Turing Video, 484-716-3605, gigi@gigipeterkin.com
