LONDON and NORTH CAROLINA, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Turopium, the talent management agency working with brands such as TheHutGroup - MyProtein and Zavvi, Twitch, Epic Games, The Champions League, Logitech, PizzaHut, Gymshark and PokerStars has further strengthened its position with the acquisition of North Carolina based business, Crusader Talent. As a business born during the Coronavirus pandemic, the acquisition signifies Turopium's phenomenal success from the foundations laid in 2020.
Turopium's approach of revolutionizing the level of services that agents have previously offered has led to the business generating 7-figure revenue within the first 12 months. Turopium will be working towards 100% YoY growth for the next 3 years with a revenue target of £20,000,000 for 2024. Across 2020, it has continued to expand the team, alongside its core offering to both creators and clients. Cementing themselves as the number one, full-service influencer agency in the UK.
Turopium's quarter by quarter comparison further emphasizes their surge in growth, 361% Q2 - Q3, 105% Q3 to Q4 and Q4 to Q1 boasted over 245% growth. Elaborating further on revenues for 2020, Turopium has surpassed Y1 revenue signed in Q1 2021 alone.
The agency's unique approach has attracted world class talent such as Inbetweeners and White Gold star James Buckley and The Vamps bassist Connor Ball, along with gaming royalty.
Crusader was founded by Brooke Jordan and Mason Breeding in November 2019.
Being the RuneScape fanatic he is, Breeding saw a rise in the number of sponsorship opportunities appearing in Old School RuneScape (OSRS) content. Learning from YouTube and Twitch, Breeding and Elverston Jordan knew that there were several successful case studies for niche titles and thought this could be replicated for the OSRS community if they collaborated with the right content creators.
Crusader's hands-on approach to talent management and their 'putting the creators at the heart of every decision' mentality, led to the business signing OSRS legend, EvScape, as their first talent. The business went on to sign a further 20 creators across seven different countries within six months.
Jordan will be joining Turopium as Business Development Director (US) whilst Breeding will be Talent Director (US).
Liam Parkinson, co-founder and MD of Turopium said, "Ultimately, to be at the forefront of the best brand collaborations in the industry, a US expansion is pivotal and is a first for the agency. The acquisition of Crusader underpins Turopium's year one success, and this US expansion will enable Turopium's creators to continue creating world-class content supported by experts in local markets, whilst bolstering our talent roster offering to brands.
"We are also excited to welcome Brooke and Mason to help drive our US effort. They're both pioneers within this industry and we're thrilled to have them onboard."
Breeding and Jordan commented, "We are thrilled to join one of the most accomplished and well-respected organizations in the industry. Together, we will maximize the value of partnerships between our influencers and brands, deliver mutually advantageous campaigns, and foster long-lasting success in the US market. We couldn't be more excited for this opportunity to work alongside Turopium in this new venture."
Parkinson went on to make further comment with "This is just the beginning of our international plans, so we'll see you soon, Europe."
