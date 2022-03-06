INDORE, Madhya Pradesh, India, March 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tushar Pal, Co-Founder and President of Protonshub Technologies in Indore, India has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.
Tushar Pal was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
"We are honored to welcome Tushar Pal into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."
As an accepted member of the Council, Tushar has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. Tushar will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.
"I want to learn more in this direction, not just for making money but also for making a difference and I know that this platform will help me in sharpening my business techniques and broaden my horizons." – shares Tushar Pal President & Co-Founder Protonshub.
Finally, Tushar Pal will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.
ABOUT TUSHAR PAL AND PROTONSHUB TECHNOLOGIES
Tushar Pal is a Co-Founder and President of Protonshub Technologies. He is also a community leader of Google Developers Group, Indore. He always believes in following his dreams which is to build the biggest ecosystem in town that can help in career growth and strong network.
His passion for technology resulted in building up his own IT company that provides the best software development services. Protonshub has diversified itself in multiple technologies and brilliant resources who aims to create new dimensions.
ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS
Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.
To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.
Name of Contact: Tushar Pal
Contact Phone: (998) 114-7780
Title of Media Contact: Co-Founder and President
Contact Email: tushar@protonshub.com
Company Name: Protonshub Technologies
Website URL: https://protonshub.com/
Media Contact
Tushar Pal, Protonshub, +91 9981147780, tushar@protonshub.com
SOURCE Protonshub