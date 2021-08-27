TuSimple Holdings Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/TuSimple Holdings Inc.)

TuSimple Holdings Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/TuSimple Holdings Inc.)

 By TuSimple Holdings Inc.

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TuSimple (Nasdaq: TSP), a global self-driving technology company based in San Diego, California, today announced its participation in the following virtual investor conferences. Management will be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at the conferences. Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact their institutional sales representative at sponsoring bank respectively.

  • On Wednesday, September 8th at 1:20 PM ET, management will host a fireside chat at Cowen 14th Annual Global Transportation & Sustainability Mobility Conference
  • On Friday, September 10th at 10:00 AM ET, management will host a fireside chat at 2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference.
  • On Monday, September 13th at 1:00 PM ET, management will host a fireside chat at Citi 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference.
  • On Tuesday, September 14th at 3:00 PM ET, management will host a fireside chat at Morgan Stanley Virtual 9th Annual Laguna Conference.
  • On September 13th-14th, management will participate in Piper Sandler Global Technology Conference.
  • On Tuesday, September 21st at 12:30 PM ET, management will host a fireside chat at Evercore ISI Autotech & AI Forum: New Paradigms in Mobility, Electrification, & Compute.

The webcast of the presentation can be found by accessing the events page of the investor relations website at ir.tusimple.com.

About TuSimple

TuSimple is a global autonomous driving technology company, headquartered in San Diego, California, with operations in Arizona, Texas, Europe, and China. Founded in 2015, TuSimple is developing a commercial-ready, fully autonomous (SAE Level 4) driving solution for long-haul heavy-duty trucks. TuSimple aims to transform the $4 trillion global truck freight industry through the company's leading AI technology, which makes it possible for trucks to see 1,000 meters away, operate nearly continuously, and consume 10% less fuel than manually driven trucks. Visit us at www.tusimple.com.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tusimple-to-participate-in-upcoming-virtual-investor-conferences-301364114.html

SOURCE TuSimple Holdings Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.