SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InteractiveTV Today is proud to announce that The TV of Tomorrow Show's virtual event, TVOT LIVE!, is back on January 10-13, 2022. The show will bring together 100+ industry leaders who drive innovation in audience measurement and data, streaming video, local broadcasting, advanced advertising, connected TV (CTV), TV user experience (UX) and more, to share their perspectives on the technologies and strategies that will move the industry forward. TVOT LIVE! is a uniquely social event, where conversations are lively and debate is encouraged. There will be an unparalleled opportunity not only to hear from—but to interact with—the women and men who lead our industry into tomorrow.
During this time of extreme change, TVOT LIVE! will offer a space to connect and interact with our greater community. More than just a conference, TVOT has always been a gathering where long-time participants exchange ideas, meet and collaborate with fresh voices, and gain new perspectives from their peers. In addition to panel discussions and keynotes, TVOT LIVE! offers networking that includes business development and one-on-one social interaction with industry peers. Attendees can personalize their experience through Q&As, one-on-one meetings via video chat, interactions with virtual sponsor booths, and more.
TVOT LIVE! will feature a line-up of prominent experts from today's leading media, entertainment, advertising, and technology companies. Its sessions will explore such topics as new audience measurement currencies, the increasing importance of connected TV, new developments in advanced advertising, the rise of streaming, the implementation of broadcasting's new NEXTGEN TV standard, innovation in local television advertising, the role of NFTs in TV's future, and much, much more. Featured speakers will include:
- Catherine Badalamente, Chief Innovation Officer, Graham Media Group
- Clint Stinchcomb, CEO, Curiosity Stream
- George Ivie, CEO/Executive Director, Media Rating Council
- Helen Katz, EVP of Research, Publicis Media
- Jeremy Helfand, Head of Advertising Platforms, Disney
- JP Colaco, President of Advertising, WarnerMedia
- Madeleine Noland, President, ATSC
- Marcien Jenkes, President of Advertising, Comcast
- Nathalie Bordes, EVP of Measurement for Marketers, ANA
- Nii Mantse Addy, CMO, Philo
- Radha Subramanyam, Chief Research and Analytics Officer, CBS
- Rob Weisbord, President of Broadcast and CRO, Sinclair Broadcast Group
- Scott Greenberg, CEO, Blockchain Creative Labs, Fox
- Scott Schiller, Global Chief Commercial Officer, ENGINE
- Shawn Johnson, GVP of Global Product and Design, Discovery+
- Shobana Radhakrishnan, Senior Engineering Director, Google TV
TVOT LIVE! aims to connect a global audience. Tracy Swedlow, Co-Producer of The TV of Tomorrow Show says, "We want to put on a show that brings the amazing group of people we've gathered together to share their gifts. Nothing makes us happier than discovering new voices and bringing them into our diverse and growing community."
TVOT LIVE! Spring 2021 sponsors include Synamedia, Simpli.fi, Edgecast, Vizio, Comscore, Canoe, Whip Media, MarketCast, Imagine Communications, Pearl, Centriply, Cross Screen Media, and Breakaway Communications.
The TVOT LIVE! 2022 speakers list is available here:
https://itvt.com/tvot/speaking/
The TVOT LIVE! 2022 agenda is available here:
Registration is currently open:
https://events.hubilo.com/tvotlive2022/register
###
About InteractiveTV Today:
Founded in 1998 by Tracy Swedlow and co-owned by Richard Washbourne, InteractiveTV Today, ITVT is the most widely read and trusted news source on the rapidly emerging medium of multiplatform, broadband interactive television (ITV). We provide concise, original coverage of industry developments, technologies, content projects, and the people building the business to our readership, which is made up of hundreds of thousands of executives from around the world.
For further sponsorship information or speaking opportunities, please contact Tracy Swedlow at tracyswedlow@itvt.com.
For Media Inquiries, contact:
Tracey Sheehy
Breakaway Communications for TVOT
Email: tvot@breakawaycom.com
Media Contact
Tracey Sheehy, Breakaway Communications, 1 2126166003, TVOT@BREAKAWAYCOM.COM
SOURCE InteractiveTV Today