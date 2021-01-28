BATON ROUGE, La. and NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- McGlinchey Stafford PLLC is pleased to announce the inclusion of thirteen attorneys in the firm's Baton Rouge and New Orleans offices in the 2021 edition of Louisiana Super Lawyers. These attorneys were recognized across ten practice areas spanning various business and corporate matters as well as litigation and appellate law.
Five attorneys were named to the 2021 Louisiana Super Lawyers list from the Baton Rouge office:
- Rudy Aguilar, Jr., Member, listed in the areas of Business/Corporate
- Michael D. Ferachi, Member, listed in the area of Business Litigation
- Marshall Grodner, Member, listed in the areas of Business/Corporate
- Christine Lipsey, Member, listed in the area of Business Litigation
- Michael H. Rubin, Member, listed in the area of Appellate Law
Eight attorneys were named to the 2021 Louisiana Super Lawyers list from the New Orleans office:
- Ricardo A. "Richard" Aguilar, Member, listed in the area of Business Litigation
- Stephen P. Beiser, Member, listed in the areas of Employment and Labor Law: Employer
- Magdalen Blessey Bickford, Member, listed in the areas of Employment and Labor Law: Employer
- Rudy J. Cerone, Member, listed in the area of Bankruptcy: Business
- Kathy Conklin, Member, listed in the area of Employee Benefits
- Larry Feldman, Jr., Member, listed in the area of Business Litigation
- Kathleen A. Manning, Member, listed in the area of Personal Injury - Products: Defense
- Colvin G. "Woody" Norwood, Jr., Of Counsel, listed in the area of Personal Injury - Products: Defense
Seven attorneys were selected to Louisiana Super Lawyers "Rising Stars" list for 2021, which recognizes the top 2.5% of lawyers in a given state who are 40 years old or younger or have been in practice 10 years or less.
- Kristi W. Richard, Baton Rouge Member, listed in the areas of Business/Corporate
- Camille R. Bryant, New Orleans Member, listed in the areas of Employment and Labor Law
- Mark J. Chaney, III, New Orleans Associate, listed in the area of Business Litigation
- Bonnie E. Dye, New Orleans Of Counsel, listed in the area of Consumer Law
- Sarah Edwards, New Orleans Associate, listed in the area of Banking
- Zelma Frederick, Baton Rouge Member, listed in the area of General Litigation
- Hillary Barnett Lambert, New Orleans Member, listed in the areas of Securities and Corporate Finance
Since 2004, more than 70 McGlinchey Stafford attorneys have received the distinction of being included in Super Lawyers and the publication's "Rising Stars" lists across the United States. Attorneys in the firm's Baton Rouge and New Orleans offices offer extensive experience in banking, class action defense, commercial litigation, consumer financial services, bankruptcy, insurance defense, labor and employment, products liability, public finance, corporate matters, regulatory compliance, government relations, intellectual property, and real estate. McGlinchey Stafford's team includes some of Louisiana's top attorneys across numerous disciplines as recognized by clients and peers in local and national publications.
Super Lawyers has listed outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement since the publication's founding in 1991. To be included in a state publication, lawyers are subject to nomination, a peer-review survey by practice area, and independent research on candidates. The top five percent of attorneys in each state, as nominated by their peers, are then reviewed by an independent research team that focuses on professional accomplishments, peer recognition, and community involvement.
