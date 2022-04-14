SAN FRANCISCO, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) today confirmed it has received an unsolicited, non-binding proposal from Elon Musk to acquire all of the Company's outstanding common stock for $54.20 per share in cash.

The Twitter Board of Directors will carefully review the proposal to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interest of the Company and all Twitter stockholders. 

About Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR)

Twitter is what's happening and what people are talking about right now. To learn more, visit about.twitter.com and follow @Twitter. Let's talk.

Contacts

Investors:

ir@twitter.com

Press

press@twitter.com

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/twitter-confirms-receipt-of-unsolicited-non-binding-proposal-from-elon-musk-301525749.html

SOURCE Twitter, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.