CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- When Brian Sacco and Jennifer Corder launched their individual TruBlue Total House Care franchise locations in Charlotte and Fort Mill in 2020, they knew they'd be bumping into each other from time to time. Now, after less than a year, they are looking forward to combining their strengths to serve the community as one larger company – TruBlue of Charlotte.
"After less than a year, we've come to realize that, by working together, we can combine our resources, expand our staffs to include more specialized employees, and utilize our own individual strengths to grow the business," Corder said.
"While our existing clients shouldn't see much of a difference, we're hoping that merging our companies will help us to grow faster so we can serve more clients throughout the Charlotte region," Sacco added.
Clients looking for dependable, high-quality, individual services can hire TruBlue of Charlotte for handyman repairs, cleaning services, yard work, seasonal services and small house projects. TruBlue also works with homeowners, realtors and rental property owners who need to get homes move-in ready quickly and keep them maintained as well as business clients.
TruBlue of Charlotte also offers a suite of senior-focused services, including the ability to do Senior Home Safety Assessments, make age-friendly renovations and offer House Care Plus, a regular service program that can help seniors enjoy the comforts and convenience of owning a home without worrying about the maintenance hassles.
As TruBlue of Charlotte, Corder and Sacco will be now be able to serve Uptown, Myers Park, Cotswold, Elizabeth, South End, South Charlotte, Fort Mill, Tega Cay, Steele Creek, Pineville, Ballantyne and the surrounding areas.
"I think our merger is unique because we don't know each other outside of TruBlue, but we collectively saw an opportunity to grow this business in this market by working together. Rather than see each other as competition, we saw an opportunity to bridge a divide to better serve the community," Corder said.
Corder was a nurse for 20 years before opening TruBlue of Fort Mill in March of 2020. As a nurse, a mother and a business owner, she saw the need for a full-service company that can both help people love their homes and help them stay safely and comfortable in those homes, which is what led her to TruBlue.
Prior to TruBlue, Sacco owned the local Shelf Genie franchise, which he grew and then sold a few years ago. During his time as the owner of Shelf Genie, he won multiple service-industry awards such as the Angie's List Super Service Award. He was drawn to TruBlue because of the opportunity to combine his service-industry background and his passion for business to provide much-needed home repairs.
In the last year, the most popular TruBlue projects through the Charlotte and Fort Mill area have been fence, door and trim repairs; light and fan replacements; wall repairs and smaller painting jobs. As part of the merger, Sacco and Corder will be expanding their cleaning services for homes and businesses. They will also be offering a non-toxic sanitization system for those looking to protect themselves against COVID-19.
"TruBlue is unique because our teams, especially now, can help with just about any kind of home project you have on your list. We're not major renovators – we are here to help with the smaller things that quickly eat up your weekend or lead to larger problems. With TruBlue, one call does it all," Sacco said.
TruBlue of Charlotte is bonded and insured. To learn more, call 704-323-6713, email jcorder@trubluehousecare.com or bsacco@trubluehousecare.com, or visit http://www.trubluehousecare.com/charlotte.
Media Contact
Kellie May, TruBlue Total House Care, 5133793185, kellie@kelliemaypr.com
SOURCE TruBlue Total House Care