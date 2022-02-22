ATLANTA, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Atlanta-based marketing agency Response Mine Interactive (RMI) has recently elevated the roles of veteran executives Mark Hamilton and Virginia Lewis. Hamilton has been tapped as the agency's senior vice president of finance, while Lewis has been promoted to senior vice president, head of Response Mine Digital, a division of RMI. (To see headshots, please click the attachments.)
Hamilton has been an essential to the agency's financial growth over the last decade. His new role will emphasize forecasting, strategic planning and development. Lewis, meanwhile, has deployed her exceptional marketing operations skills over the last four years, shaping strategies to deliver more qualified, engaged customers to the agency's clients. Together, the pair continues to promote effective marketing solutions to RMI's roster of national retail, home service and healthcare clientele.
Response Mine Interactive CEO and founder Ken Robbins is delighted about the elevation of both leaders. "Mark has transformed our finances by adding enterprise levels of systems and processes," commented Robbins. "He's given us visibility and business intelligence into how our divisions operate."
Robbins is equally effusive in his appreciation of Virginia Lewis's contribution. "Our clients and the company have benefited immensely from Virginia's vision," he remarked. "In just four years, she has built a world-class team of media, analytics and account service leaders to drive our clients' marketing."
Hamilton holds a degree in accounting from Auburn University and has served as controller at The Icebox and Moxie Interactive. Lewis joined RMI after turns at Brown Bag Marketing and What's Up Interactive, and holds a degree in business management from Colorado State University.
About RMI:
For the past 20 years, Response Mine Interactive (RMI) has generated billions of dollars in new revenues for its clients across retail, home service and healthcare companies by developing successful strategies for their paid search, social media, SEO and content marketing. Committed to truth and analytics, RMI breaks the traditional agency billing and service model to help clients outperform their market and competitors through radical transparency and next-level strategic partnership.
