NEW YORK, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TytoCare, the global healthcare industry's first all-in-one modular device and examination platform for AI-powered, on-demand, remote medical exams, today announced the appointment of Tamir Gotfried as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Gotfried will lead TytoCare's commercial organization, focusing on revenue growth and accelerating adoption of the company's telehealth products and solutions.
Gotfried joins TytoCare after four years at Bringg, where he served as the Chief Revenue Officer and General Manager. There, he was responsible for the end-to-end revenue chain, contributing to the company's rapid growth. Prior to Bringg, Gotfried held General Manager and Director positions at Abbott Laboratories, where he headed the Americas for Abbott Informatics commercial organization, and Starlims Corporation, where he institutionalized and managed an enterprise global partners program enhancing commercial reach and establishing strategic partnerships.
"I am thrilled to join TytoCare, a telehealth company that transforms primary care by putting health in the hands of consumers," said Gotfried. "I look forward to building on the company's successes over the last few years and continue to seamlessly connect people to clinicians while driving volume, velocity, value, and revenue."
TytoCare is experiencing accelerated growth due to rapid global telehealth adoption as well as healthcare organizations' growing shift to new modalities of care, including data-driven healthcare, asynchronous services, virtual primary care, and remote monitoring. In 2020 alone, TytoCare experienced a 2.5X increase in revenue.
"We're excited to welcome Tamir Gotfried to the TytoCare team," said Dedi Gilad, CEO and co-founder of TytoCare. "His vast knowledge of the healthcare and technology industries will be invaluable to strengthening TytoCare's position as the leading telehealth platform. Tamir will play an integral role in continuing to scale up adoption of our products in the market and build and maintain relationships with new and existing customers."
Gotfried will be speaking at TytoCare's upcoming virtual telehealth summit, "Entering the Era of Telehealth 2.0 - More Than Just Video," on April 22nd, 10 am EDT. The virtual summit will feature speakers from health providers and telehealth experts at leading healthcare institutions like Optum Health/United Health Group, Spectrum Health, Johns Hopkins Medicine, and many more, sharing insights into the future of telehealth and offering advice to help take telehealth programs to the next level.
To register for the summit, click here.
About TytoCare
TytoCare is a telehealth company using AI to transform primary care by putting health in the hands of consumers. TytoCare seamlessly connects people to clinicians to provide the best virtual home examination and diagnosis solutions. Its solutions are designed to enable a comprehensive medical exam from any location and include a hand-held, all-in-one tool for examining the heart, lungs, skin, ears, throat, abdomen, and body temperature; a complete telehealth platform for sharing exam data, conducting live video exams, and scheduling visits; a cloud-based data repository with analytics; and built-in guidance technology and machine learning algorithms to ensure accuracy and ease of use for patients and insights for healthcare providers. Co-founded by Dedi Gilad and Ofer Tzadik in 2012, TytoCare has FDA and CE clearances and has partnered with over 120 major health systems, health plans, and strategic partners in the U.S., Europe, Asia, Latin America, and Israel. To watch a demo video, click here.
For more information, please visit https://www.tytocare.com/.
TytoCare Press Contact
Sarah Schloss
Headline Media
+1 914 506 5105
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tytocare-appoints-tamir-gotfried-as-chief-commercial-officer-to-lead-business-growth-in-the-telehealth-industry-301272390.html
SOURCE Tyto Care