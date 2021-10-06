U-Haul Logo (PRNewsFoto/U-Haul)

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® recently acquired the former 10 Federal Self Storage property at 2215 Sedwick Road to help meet the demands of Durham students and residents seeking U-Haul moving and self-storage solutions.

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Research Triangle is now renting self-storage units with extended hours access, while offering moving supplies and more. The 6.95-acre property is home to six single-story buildings with interior climate-control and drive-up options.

"This location is just four miles from the Research Triangle Institute and is very convenient for residents in The Triangle," said Chuck Watson, U-Haul Company of Raleigh president. "We are pleased to serve our customers here by providing a trusted name in self-storage. U-Haul offers a clean, secure and well-maintained environment where people want to store their belongings."

The new facility is operated by U-Haul Moving & Storage at U.S. Highway 70. Contact U-Haul Moving & Storage at U.S. Highway 70 at (919) 246-8931. Hours of operation at the anchor store are 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Saturday; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.

Reserve equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

"By using existing self-storage buildings rather than constructing new facilities, U-Haul is taking an environmentally friendly approach to serving our Durham customers," Watson added.

U-Haul, honored as a "Best for Vets 2020" leading veteran-friendly employer by The Military Times, actively recruits veterans and gives them preference in the hiring process. Find U-Haul careers at uhauljobs.com.

As an essential service provider, U-Haul continues to serve communities during the COVID-19 recovery while offering contactless business programs and enhanced cleaning protocols, including added steps for sanitizing equipment between customer transactions. U-Haul products are used daily by First Responders; delivery companies bringing needed supplies to people's homes; small businesses trying to remain afloat; college students; and many other dependent groups, in addition to the do-it-yourself household mover.

