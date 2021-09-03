U-Haul Logo (PRNewsFoto/U-Haul)

U-Haul Logo (PRNewsFoto/U-Haul)

 By U-Haul

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An impressive state-of-the-art moving and self-storage facility in coming to St. Augustine with U-Haul® Company's recent 10.57-acre land acquisition at 6810 U.S. Hwy. 1 N.

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Palencia, scheduled for completion by 2022, will comprise five stories and more than 130,000 square feet. The building will house 800-plus indoor, ADA accessible self-storage rooms with climate-control options and high-tech security features.

U-Haul acquired the property on July 8.

"This property is located just off Highway 1, which is the major north-south connection on the East Coast," said Neph Saint Paul, U-Haul Company of Jacksonville president. "Florida's northeast coast is a sprawling community and is seeing significant population swells. Our expansion in this area is fundamental because growing populations equate to more moving and self-storage needs."

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Palencia will offer truck and trailer sharing, towing equipment, professional hitch installation, moving supplies, U-Box® portable storage containers, propane, extended hours storage access, and ecofriendly initiatives like the Take A Box, Leave a Box program to benefit the community.

While U-Haul Moving & Storage of Palencia is under construction, nearby U-Haul facilities and neighborhood dealers are available to serve customers. U-Haul Moving & Storage of Saint Augustine at 3524 U.S. Hwy. 1 S. is open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Saturday; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.

Saint Paul expects to employ at least 12 Team Members when the new facility is completed. U-Haul will look to hire locally to support job growth within the St. Augustine community. U-Haul, honored as a "Best for Vets 2020" leading veteran-friendly employer by The Military Times, actively recruits veterans and gives them preference in the hiring process. Find U-Haul careers at uhauljobs.com.

"U-Haul is committed to building a more resilient St. Augustine through our essential services and residential mobility products," Saint Paul added. "We are working closely with the city to provide a plan and a facility that will benefit everyone."

As an essential service provider, U-Haul continues to serve communities during the COVID-19 recovery while offering contactless business programs and enhanced cleaning protocols, including added steps for sanitizing equipment between customer transactions. U-Haul products are used daily by First Responders; delivery companies bringing needed supplies to people's homes; small businesses trying to remain afloat; college students; and many other dependent groups, in addition to the do-it-yourself household mover.

About U-HAUL

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 23,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 176,000 trucks, 126,000 trailers and 46,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 825,000 rentable storage units and 71.6 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S., and continues to be the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. U-Haul has been recognized repeatedly as a leading "Best for Vets" employer and was recently named one of the 15 Healthiest Workplaces in America.

Contact:

Andrea Batchelor

Jeff Lockridge

E-mail: publicrelations@uhaul.com

Phone: 602-263-6981

Website: uhaul.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/u-haul-reveals-plans-for-self-storage-facility-in-st-augustine-301369298.html

SOURCE U-Haul

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.