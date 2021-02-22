SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- USAA and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) will host a free, Facebook Live event at 12 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Feb. 23 to discuss how VA telehealth technologies and initiatives are helping bring care to Veterans lacking necessary resources to connect with medical professionals. The use of telehealth services has risen significantly throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, but for many Veterans in rural areas, or with limited broadband connectivity, accessing these services can be challenging.
"Veterans should have access to high quality VA health care regardless of where they choose to live," said Dr. Leonie Heyworth, VA's National Synchronous Lead for Telehealth Services, and a participant in the virtual event. "We look forward to highlighting initiatives that have been created to increase access to care for Veterans everywhere."
The use of VA telehealth has increased by 1,180% since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. As of Jan. 6, the VA provided more than 20,000 Digital Divide Consults enabling more than 12,000 Veterans to receive internet access or a video-enabled device for their care needs.
"Bridging the Digital Divide" will be hosted on USAA's Facebook page for Veterans, their families and caretakers, and feature leaders from VA's Office of Connected Care and Office of Rural Health. The discussion will highlight VA technologies that enable Veterans to receive care when they need it and regardless of where they live. The discussion also will cover what the VA is doing to address broadband connectivity issues and provide specific instructions on where Veterans and their families can go for assistance.
"USAA and the VA have worked together for years and believe it's very important to make Veterans and their families aware of available resources and technology to receive the care they need in these challenging times," said Mike Kelly, assistant vice president of Military Affairs at USAA and moderator for the virtual event.
To learn more and register for this free, online event, visit the Facebook event page. For more information about the digital divide and ways to connect veterans to resources, read VA's Digital Divide Fact Sheet. For more information about VA telehealth, visit the Connected Care website.
VA's partnership with USAA does not imply endorsement of USAA or its products.
USAA
Founded in 1922 by a group of military officers, USAA is among the leading providers of insurance, banking and investment and retirement solutions to nearly 13 million members of the U.S. military, veterans who have honorably served and their families. Headquartered in San Antonio, Tex., USAA has offices in seven U.S. cities and three overseas locations and employs more than 35,000 people worldwide. Each year, the company contributes to national and local nonprofits in support of military families and communities where employees live and work. For more information about USAA, follow us on Facebook or Twitter (@USAA), or visit usaa.com.
Contact: USAA Media Relations
External_communications@usaa.com
210-498-0940
USAA on Twitter: @usaa
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-department-of-veterans-affairs-and-usaa-to-host-free-virtual-event-on-bridging-the-digital-divide-for-veterans-using-telehealth-301232613.html
SOURCE USAA