U.S. Dermatology Partners expands access to dermatology care to patients in Sedgwick County with the opening of their Wichita, Kansas office
WICHITA, Kan., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S. Dermatology Partners is pleased to announce the opening of its newest office location in Wichita, Kansas. The new office is part of the organization's Outreach Program serving rural and underserved communities, and will offer convenient access to dermatology and skin cancer treatments to patients in Sedgwick County beginning June 13th. The office is led by Board-Certified Dermatologist Cameron West, MD, FAAD.
Rural patients often need to wait for extensive amounts of time or travel an hour or more to get professional dermatologic treatment. U.S. Dermatology Partners is opening over 30 new locations across eight states to address this problem. Through these new offices, like the one in Wichita, patients in rural areas will have easier access to essential dermatological care. U.S. Dermatology Partners strives to work with communities to provide the best possible care for people in need.
Paul Singh, chief executive of U.S. Dermatology Partners, stated, "We are thrilled to provide quality care to patients in Wichita and its surrounding communities. Through this new location, patients will have easier access to preventive treatment options that can improve their health and will benefit from earlier detection of serious conditions like melanoma.
Today's announcement builds on U.S. Dermatology Partners' recent openings of offices in Woodward, Oklahoma, and Granbury, Texas, which expand on their efforts to reach more patients, delivering high-quality care, throughout the country.
The new Wichita office will provide treatment for conditions such as acne, psoriasis, eczema, rosacea, and skin cancer for patients ranging in age from childhood to seniors. The office is located at 3730 N. Ridge Road, #600, in Wichita, Kansas. For more information or to schedule an appointment call (316) 799-3940.
About U.S. Dermatology Partners
U.S. Dermatology Partners is one of the largest and most sought-after dermatology practices in the country, caring for more than 1.5 million patients each year. With over 90 locations across eight states that span large metroplexes and rural, underserved communities, they provide the benefits of private, personalized levels of care paired with a network of coordinated, specialized dermatology physicians. U.S. Dermatology Partners is fervently focused on providing the highest level of compassionate and comprehensive patient-first care, making it seamless for all people to connect with dermatologists and national leaders in areas such as clinical research, psoriasis, and Mohs surgery, and gain access to state-of-the-art dermatological treatments, surgical and cosmetic dermatology. To learn more, visit usdermatologypartners.com.
