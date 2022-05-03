U.S. Dermatology Partners is pleased to announce the opening of its newest office location in Woodward, Oklahoma.
WOODWARD, Okla., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S. Dermatology Partners is pleased to announce the opening of its newest office location in Woodward, Oklahoma. The new office is part of the organization's Outreach Program serving rural and underserved communities and will offer convenient access to dermatology and skin cancer treatments to patients in Northwestern Oklahoma beginning May 3rd. The office is led by Board-Certified Dermatologist Thomas Hall, MD, and Certified Physician Assistant Erin Kruckenberg.
U.S. Dermatology Partners plans to open 30 new locations across eight states through their Outreach Program. New offices like the one in Woodward will increase access to essential dermatological care in rural areas where patients often have to travel more than an hour to receive care. U.S. Dermatology Partners is committed to providing the highest quality of care to patients and partnering with the communities it serves to reach more people in need of dermatology services.
"We're excited to be able to bring quality care to Woodward and its surrounding communities," said U.S. Dermatology Partners, Chief Executive Officer Paul Singh. "Increased availability of dermatologic care will allow for earlier detection of life-threatening conditions like melanoma and provide convenient access to preventive treatments that help improve the health of patients in these communities."
Today's announcement builds on U.S. Dermatology Partners' recent opening of an office in Chillicothe, Missouri and expands on efforts to reach more patients, delivering high-quality care, throughout the country.
The new Woodward office will provide treatment for conditions such as acne, psoriasis, eczema, rosacea, and skin cancer for patients ranging in age from childhood to seniors. The office is located at 916 19th Street, in Woodward, Oklahoma. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (580) 377-3644.
About U.S. Dermatology Partners
As one of the largest dermatology practices in the country, U.S. Dermatology Partners patients not only have access to general medical, surgical, and cosmetic skin treatments through its coordinated care network but also benefit from the practice's strong dermatology subspecialty thought leaders and medical advisory board. To be the best partner to its patients, U.S. Dermatology Partners is fervently focused on providing the highest level of patient-first care, and its team, therefore, includes recognized national leaders in areas such as clinical research, psoriasis, and Mohs Surgery. To learn more, visit usdermatologypartners.com.
