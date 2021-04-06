TYLER, Texas, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S. Dermatology Partners is pleased to welcome Experienced Dermatology Physician Assistant, Wendy Freden, to the CALM Tyler office.
Wendy Freden earned her physician assistant studies degree from Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Her career as a physician assistant has spanned over 20 years in various specialties such as rural and family medicine, emergency and urgent care, and now women's health with a specialization in hormone replacement therapy and aesthetic medicine. At the age of 44, Wendy was diagnosed with invasive ductal breast cancer which provided her with a unique and personal understanding of how estrogen deficiency affects women mentally, physically, and aesthetically. Her goal is to educate women on the protective benefits of hormone therapy while maintaining preventative measures for protection against breast cancer. You will often hear her say, "When patients feel better inside, they want to look better on the outside". She strives to help her patients enhance their natural beauty through the art of aesthetic medicine. Her patients love her transparency about her personal life and often call her, "friend".
Although she was born in Detroit, Wendy considers herself a true Southerner as most of her life has been spent in Texas, Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina. Her family life is complete with her husband, Patrick, and three children (Cameron, Carson, and Cooper). You will often catch her at Orange Theory fitness, playing pickleball with her family, or listening to her husband sing some tunes at one of his shows in Tyler. During the fall, she's cheering for her Dallas Cowboys or taking a family trip to the mountains.
Wendy is excited to continue her career in Tyler, Texas at Center for Aesthetic and Laser Medicine Tyler (CALM Tyler) and looks forward to welcoming her new patients with open arms.
Wendy is now accepting appointments in the CALM Tyler office for cosmetics and hormone replacement therapy. To schedule an appointment call, 903-579-7261.
About U.S. Dermatology Partners
As one of the largest physician-owned dermatology practices in the country, U.S. Dermatology Partners' patients not only have access to general medical, surgical, and cosmetic skin treatments through its coordinated care network, but also benefit from the practice's strong dermatology subspecialty thought leaders and medical advisory board. To be the best partner to its patients, U.S. Dermatology Partners is fervently focused on providing the highest level of patient-first care, and its team, therefore, includes recognized national leaders in areas such as clinical research, psoriasis, and Mohs Surgery. To learn more, visit usdermatologypartners.com.
Media Contact
Jeanne Cunningham, U.S. Dermatology Partners, 2144200655, jeanne@usdermpartners.com
SOURCE U.S. Dermatology Partners