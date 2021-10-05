CENTREVILLE, Va., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S Dermatology Partners is pleased to welcome Dermatologist Dr. Diana Rivers to their Centreville, Virginia location.
Dr. Diana A. Rivers earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology with a minor in Chemistry from New York University. She is an alumna of Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine in Manhattan, NY, where she earned a Master of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies in Biological and Physical Sciences prior to graduating magna cum laude with her Doctorate in Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Rivers completed her traditional rotating internship in family medicine at Northwell Health Plainview Hospital in Long Island, NY, and completed her dermatology residency at Lehigh Valley Health Network (LVHN) in Allentown, PA, where she served as Chief Resident in her final year. As Chief Resident, she founded the LVHN Resident Clinic Surgical Initiative which established the dermatologic surgical component of the community clinic, and she successfully performed the inaugural procedure.
Dr. Rivers was inducted into the Sigma Sigma Phi medical honor society, served as the President of the Student National Medical Association, and is a member of the American Academy of Dermatology, American Society for Dermatologic Society, Women's Dermatologic Society, and Skin of Color Society.
Dr. Rivers offers general, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology care to people of all ages. She is passionate about providing exceptional, culturally competent care and emphasizes patient education with each visit. She works with patients to create holistic, evidence-based treatment plans. She has special interests in dermatologic surgery and skin of color concerns. Dr. Rivers treats patients in Centreville, Virginia.
Dr. Rivers joins Neeraja Mattay, M.D., Imran Aslam, M.D., Kassahun Bilcha, M.D., and Michael Yablonsky, M.D. and Cuong Le, D.O.
U.S. Dermatology Partners Chief Executive Officer Paul Singh stated, "We are pleased to offer a diverse and highly-competent team at our Centreville location. The addition of Dr. Rivers will allow us to serve more patients and increase access to care in the community."
U.S. Dermatology Partners Chief Executive Officer Paul Singh stated, "We are pleased to offer a diverse and highly-competent team at our Centreville location. The addition of Dr. Rivers will allow us to serve more patients and increase access to care in the community."
Dr. Rivers is now accepting new patients at our Centreville, Virginia office. To schedule an appointment, call 703-222-2773.
About U.S. Dermatology Partners
As one of the largest dermatology practices in the country, U.S. Dermatology Partners patients not only have access to general medical, surgical, and cosmetic skin treatments through its coordinated care network but also benefit from the practice's strong dermatology subspecialty thought leaders and medical advisory board. To be the best partner to its patients, U.S. Dermatology Partners is fervently focused on providing the highest level of patient-first care, and its team, therefore, includes recognized national leaders in areas such as clinical research, psoriasis, and Mohs Surgery. To learn more, visit usdermatologypartners.com.
Media Contact
Jeanne Cunningham, U.S. Dermatology Partners, 2144200655, jeanne@usdermpartners.com
SOURCE U.S. Dermatology Partners