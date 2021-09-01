CLEAR LAKE, Texas, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S Dermatology Partners is pleased to welcome Dermatologist Dr. Seena Monjazeb to their Clear Lake, Texas location.
Dr. Seena Monjazeb was born and raised in Clear Lake, Texas. He attended The University of Texas at Austin where he earned his bachelor's degree with Honors. He then attended the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) in Galveston, where he earned his medical degree. During his time in medical school, he was inducted into the prestigious Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Society as well as the Gold Humanism Honor Society for his dedication to serve others. He was also awarded the Thomas W. Freese Memorial Award for Excellence in Dermatology which reflected his passion for dermatology.
After medical school, Dr. Monjazeb remained at UTMB for his internship and dermatology residency, where he was selected as a Chief Resident in his final year of residency. He has authored numerous publications and presented his work at both local and national conferences.
U.S. Dermatology Partners Chief Executive Officer Paul Singh stated, "We are excited to expand access to patients in the Bay Area with the addition of Clear Lake native, Dr. Seena Monjazeb. His medical expertise and dedication to serving his patients will be a welcomed asset to Clear Lake and the surrounding communities."
Dr. Monjazeb, his wife, and his daughter live in the Houston Clear Lake area and look forward to serving the same community they grew up in. In his free time, he enjoys spending time with his family, fishing, watching football, going on bike rides, and traveling.
Dr. Monjazeb will treat patients at our Houston Clear Lake, Texas office and is accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment call 281-480-7546.
About U.S. Dermatology Partners
As one of the largest dermatology practices in the country, U.S. Dermatology Partners patients not only have access to general medical, surgical, and cosmetic skin treatments through its coordinated care network but also benefit from the practice's strong dermatology subspecialty thought leaders and medical advisory board. To be the best partner to its patients, U.S. Dermatology Partners is fervently focused on providing the highest level of patient-first care, and its team, therefore, includes recognized national leaders in areas such as clinical research, psoriasis, and Mohs Surgery. To learn more, visit usdermatologypartners.com.
