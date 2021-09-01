FAIRFAX, Va., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S Dermatology Partners is pleased to welcome Dermatologist, Dr. Umer Ansari, to their Fairfax, Virginia location.
Dr. Umer Ansari graduated from the University of Maryland with a Bachelor of Science in psychology in 2012. In 2017, he graduated with Honors from Eastern Virginia Medical School with his medical degree. Dr. Ansari completed his internship at Medstar Washington Hospital Center and his Dermatology residency at the University of Maryland Medical Center where he served as Chief of Academic Affairs.
Dr. Ansari has presented at national and regional dermatology conferences and has published numerous peer-reviewed articles and chapters for dermatology textbooks. He has completed several medical mission trips to Haiti and the middle east. Dr. Ansari comes from a large family of physicians and is interested in global health and reaching underserved communities. He also desires to teach in the area and engage with medical students and residents about the most current diagnoses and treatments.
Dr. Ansari is a member of the American Academy of Dermatology and the Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honor Society. He has extensive experience in dermatological surgery and enjoys diagnosing and treating a wide variety of conditions including skin cancer, acne, rosacea, psoriasis, and other rare entities. The most rewarding part of his job is enabling patients to understand their diagnoses and building strong relationships with them to work toward a common goal.
U.S. Dermatology Partners Chief Executive Officer Paul Singh stated, "We are pleased to welcome Dr. Ansari to our thriving Fairfax office. Dr. Ansari will be joining Drs. Robert A. Silverman, Kathleen Ellison, and Michael Yablonsky in offering a wide range of care to the Fairfax community including medical and cosmetic dermatology and Mohs surgery for the treatment of skin cancer."
Dr. Ansari resides in downtown Washington D.C. He enjoys spending time with family and friends, exploring the city, playing sports, and traveling.
Dr. Ansari treats patients in Fairfax, Virginia, at U.S. Dermatology Partners and is accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment, call 703-641-0083.
About U.S. Dermatology Partners
As one of the largest dermatology practices in the country, U.S. Dermatology Partners patients not only have access to general medical, surgical, and cosmetic skin treatments through its coordinated care network but also benefit from the practice's strong dermatology subspecialty thought leaders and medical advisory board. To be the best partner to its patients, U.S. Dermatology Partners is fervently focused on providing the highest level of patient-first care, and its team, therefore, includes recognized national leaders in areas such as clinical research, psoriasis, and Mohs Surgery. To learn more, visit usdermatologypartners.com.
