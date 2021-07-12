PLANO, Texas, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S. Dermatology Partners is pleased to welcome Dermatology Physician Assistant Dawn Wells, PA-C to their Plano, Texas location
Dawn Wells is a Certified Physician Assistant with over 15 years of dermatology experience. After receiving her Bachelor of Science in Biology at Loyola Marymount University in California, Dawn returned to Texas to be closer to her family. In 2002, Dawn graduated from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center's Physician Assistant program. She then completed her Master of Science Degree at the University of Nebraska Medical Center specializing in dermatology.
Dawn is dedicated to both general and cosmetic dermatology. She enjoys establishing trusting and long-lasting relationships with her patients and takes the time to listen to their skincare concerns. Dawn enjoys educating her patients and involving them in the treatment options that best suit their lifestyles. Dawn excels at the prevention, identification, & treatment of skin cancers.
Dawn's professional memberships include the Society of Dermatology Physician Assistants and the American Academy of Physician Assistants.
When not in clinic, Dawn enjoys spending time with her family, friends, and her dog, Boot. She also enjoys gardening, traveling, and golfing.
Dawn will treat patients in U.S. Dermatology Partners' Plano, Texas location. To schedule an appointment call 972-985-9003.
About U.S. Dermatology Partners
As one of the largest dermatology practices in the country, U.S. Dermatology Partners patients not only have access to general medical, surgical, and cosmetic skin treatments through its coordinated care network but also benefit from the practice's strong dermatology subspecialty thought leaders and medical advisory board. To be the best partner to its patients, U.S. Dermatology Partners is fervently focused on providing the highest level of patient-first care, and its team, therefore, includes recognized national leaders in areas such as clinical research, psoriasis, and Mohs Surgery. To learn more, visit usdermatologypartners.com.
